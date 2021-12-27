Monday Night Football FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 16 Dolphins-Saints single-game tournaments

Week 16 brings us 2021’s penultimate edition of Monday Night Football and pits the Dolphins against the Saints. Both teams are on the playoff bubble, so a win is vital for both sides. FanDuel Sportsbook is listing the Dolphins as three-point road favorites with a modest total of 36.5. This could certainly be a defensive snoozer, but we’re not shying away from making a FanDuel single-game lineup. We found just enough value to feel good about our chances of bringing home some DFS cash.

Here are the notable scoring settings for FanDuel’s single-game contests: The point total for the “MVP” is multiplied by 1.5, but he doesn’t cost any additional money like the “Captain” in DraftKings Showdown contests. FanDuel’s default scoring is half-point PPR and four-point passing TDs, and there are no bonuses for 300-yard/100-yard games like on DraftKings.

MORE FD SINGLE GAME: How to win a FanDuel single-game contest

FanDuel Single Game DFS Picks: Saints vs. Dolphins

$60,000 budget, need at least one player from each team

MVP (1.5x points): RB Alvin Kamara, Saints ($16,500)

The Saints are down to Ian Book under center, so it’s likely they’ll scoop a little more work onto Kamara’s plate. He’s handled 33.6 percent of the team’s touches despite playing just 10 games, and he’s eclipsed 20 FanDuel points three times. He’s a solid bet to make up for last week’s disappointing performance (4.1 FD points).

FLEX WR Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins ($13,000)

Waddle continues to put together a solid rookie season. He’s received 10-plus targets in four of his past six contests, and he’s scored double-digit FD points in four of his past five. We also like the versatility Waddle has demonstrated this season. He has a rushing touchdown to complement the four receiving scores he’s logged so far.

MORE MNF: DraftKings lineup

FLEX RB Myles Gaskin, Dolphins ($11,000)

The Dolphins’ Duke Johnson ($11,000) works here, as well. We’re rolling with Gaskin as a contrarian play after he was outperformed by Johnson against the Jets last week. Gaskin has been utilized as a runner and receiver this season, receiving at least five targets six times. The Dolphins will ultimately split the backfield work among multiple bodies, but we’re willing to roll the dice on Gaskin since he’s two full weeks removed from his stint on the reserve/COVID list.

FLEX WR DeVante Parker, Dolphins ($10,500)

Parker has quietly played well over the past several weeks, scoring 12.5-plus FD points in three of his past four games. The emergence of Waddle on the opposite side of the formation means defenses can’t key on Parker, and he’ll have the opportunity to tack another solid performance onto his current run.

FLEX WR Marquez Callaway, Saints ($8,500)

Callaway is coming off a team-high nine targets, and he’ll have the chance to handle another healthy target load. The catch is that Callaway will have rookie Book throwing him his passes. Trusting a rookie quarterback — even indirectly — can be a huge risk. We have no idea toward which pass-catcher Book will gravitate, but we’re going to throw some eggs in Callaway’s basket nonetheless.