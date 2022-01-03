Monday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 17 Browns-Steelers Showdown tournaments

This season’s Monday Night Football finale pits a pair of AFC North rivals against one another. We know the vitriol on both sides will be strong with the Browns and Steelers regardless of their records, and that should be the case again in Week 17. DraftKings Sportsbook is listing the Browns as 1.5-point road favorites with a conservative total of 42.0, but even though those numbers don’t portend to one team having a huge advantage — or either team scoring a lot of points — we’re still able to find some interesting DFS sleepers for our DraftKings Showdown lineup.

Here are the key scoring settings for DraftKings Showdown contests: They’re full-point PPR and there are three-point bonuses for 300 passing yards, 100 rushing yards, and 100 receiving yards. The Captain pick costs 1.5 times a player’s original price, but he also gets his point total multiplied by 1.5.

DraftKings Showdown Picks: Browns vs. Steelers

$50,000 budget, need at least one player from each team.

Captain (1.5x points, 1.5x salary): RB Nick Chubb, Browns ($17,400)

Chubb has been on a roll, totaling 44 touches over the past two games and eclipsing 30.4 DraftKings points in Week 16. Last week’s performance was his second largest DK output this season, and he’s in a good spot to be heavily leaned upon once again in such a favorable matchup. Kareem Hunt (knee) is “questionable” to play, but we like Chubb regardless of Hunt’s status.

FLEX RB Najee Harris, Steelers ($10,800)

Harris has run into tougher sledding in recent weeks, but he’s still just two games removed from scoring 25.4 DK points. His showing against the Browns in Week 8 (21 DK points) marked one of seven instances in which he scored 20-plus fantasy points, and volume will continue flowing his way on Monday night.

FLEX WR Chase Claypool, Steelers ($7,200)

Claypool has spent time under the microscope for the wrong reasons, but it appears he’ll receive the opportunity to right the ship over the remainder of the season. He’s drawn at least eight targets in three of his past six games, and he’s a big-play threat even if his lone touchdown tells a different story.

FLEX TE Pat Freiermuth, Steelers ($6,600)

Freiermuth cleared concussion protocol and is in line to play on Monday night. He has seven touchdowns on the season, including three over his past five games. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger loves looking his way in the red zone, so even if he’s not winning with raw volume — his season high in targets is nine — he’ll be a threat to score a touchdown.

FLEX WR Rashard Higgins, Browns ($5,600)

Higgins has been second in targets in each of the Browns’ past two games, and he’s totaled 16.2 DK points over that span. That total may not be worth writing home about, but we’re enthusiastic about his place in the receiving hierarchy nonetheless. We’re not expecting an explosive performance, but we’ve seen Higgins excel in the past when he receives decent workloads.

FLEX WR Anthony Schwartz, Browns ($1,400)

We often have to take what coaches say with a grain of salt. That’s the case here with HC Kevin Stefanski declaring that Schwartz will be more involved these past two weeks. Considering his salary and the field-stretching skillset he brings to the mix, we’re bullish enough on his prospects to take Stefanski at his word and give Schwartz a shot in this spot.