Monday Night Football DraftKings Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice for Week 16 Dolphins-Saints Showdown tournaments

This season’s penultimate edition of Monday Night Football pits a pair of postseason hopefuls against one another. The Saints will host the Dolphins as both bubble teams will leave it all on the field to end Week 16. DraftKings Sportsbook paints the picture of a low-scoring affair, but we can still put together a viable DraftKings Showdown lineup. Miami is a three-point road favorite, so we’re leaning toward Dolphins’ players, including the D/ST. Rolling with a defensive unit is never a flashy DFS move, but it can pay off. All in all, we have a unique lineup that should have no issue scoring points.

Here are the key scoring settings for DraftKings Showdown contests: They’re full-point PPR and there are three-point bonuses for 300 passing yards, 100 rushing yards, and 100 receiving yards. The Captain pick costs 1.5 times a player’s original price, but he also gets his point total multiplied by 1.5.

DraftKings Showdown Picks: Dolphins vs. Saints

$50,000 budget, need at least one player from each team.

Captain (1.5x points, 1.5x salary): Alvin Kamara, Saints ($18,300)

It’s easy to name Kamara the “Captain” based not only on his usage (33.6 percent of the Saints’ touches) but also his production (five DraftKings performances above 20 points). Down to Ian Book at quarterback, the Saints won’t need an extra excuse to lean on their versatile stud running back.

FLEX WR Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins ($11,600)

Waddle has continued to turn in a very solid rookie season and emerged as the Dolphins’ WR1. He’s earned double-digit targets in five of his past eight, and his 114 targets account for 22.2 percent of the team’s total. Neither his target share nor his catch average (9.9 yards) are gaudy numbers, but he’s catching 75.4 percent of his passes and has scored on the ground as well as through the air.

FLEX RB Duke Johnson, Dolphins ($7,200)

The Dolphins’ Myles Gaskin ($7,400) is a viable pivot for those who want to make a contrarian play. Johnson’s Week 15 workload (23 touches) was among the most voluminous a Dolphins’ back has received this season. We know Johnson poses a threat as a runner and receiver and has the ability to deliver big plays if he receives another strong complement of touches.

FLEX TE Mike Gesicki, Dolphins ($6,400)

Gesicki’s 19.1-percent target share is quite lofty as far as tight end workloads are generally concerned, and it’s the second largest on the team. He’s had 19 targets over his past two games and six double-figure DK performances overall. The Saints have been stingy against tight ends, but Gesicki is such a big piece of the Miami offense. We’re going to put our faith in him on Monday night.

FLEX DEF Dolphins ($4,400)

We’re betting on the Dolphins here as much as we’re betting against the Saints. Miami has scored 17-plus DK points in three of six. Meanwhile, the Saints will start rookie Ian Book. Even with the benefit of playing at home, Book will have a particularly tough challenge ahead of him.

FLEX TE Nick Vannett, Saints ($1,000)

Vannett is coming off of a goose-egg in last week’s 9-0 win against the Buccaneers, but he caught six-of-10 targets over the two games prior. Vannett isn’t a target hog by any means, but he might be one of the only tight ends available for the Saints. We’re going to take a chance on him serving as one of Book’s primary reads throughout Monday’s contest.