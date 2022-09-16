Molly Qerim trolls Stephen A Smith for mispronouncing her name

Stephen A. Smith had a slip-up on Friday’s episode of “First Take,” and his co-host Molly Qerim took it personally.

Apparently, Smith has been pronouncing Qerim’s last name incorrectly despite working with the host for years.

Qerim sarcastically conducted a “thought experiment” for the “First Take” audience and asked Smith if he could pronounce her last name.

When Smith answered the question, Qerim laughed and said “no” and quickly corrected him.

“It’s OK, we’ve only worked together for like seven years… and you still don’t know how to pronounce my last name,” Qerim quipped.

“Ain’t that what I said, Qerim?” Smith asked repeatedly.

Molly Qerim mocks Stephen A. Smith for pronouncing her name wrong on ESPN’s ‘First Take’ on September 16, 2022. Twitter

Meanwhile, ESPN NFL analyst Marcus Spears pronounced Qerim’s name correctly, before he laughed at the hosts’ back-and-forth.

The playful banter between Smith and Qerim is nothing new on “First Take,” which has seen viewership soar throughout 2022.

Earlier this week on the show, Smith called Qerim a “gremlin,” which she said was one of the funniest things she’s ever heard.