Mohamed Buya Turay skipped wedding to finalize Malmo transfer

Mohamed Buya Turay skipped his own wedding date to finalize his new soccer contract.

Turay, a 27-year-old forward originally from Sierra Leone, transferred from a team in China to Sweden’s Malmo last month, and had to skip his nuptials to close the deal.

Lest you think this means he chose soccer over till-death-do-us-part, he had a nifty hack: the wedding went off mostly as planned, except his brother stood in for him at the ceremony.

Mohamed Buya Turay skipped his own wedding date to finalize his soccer transfer. Mohamed Buya Turay / Twitter

Mohamed Buya Turay and his new bride took their wedding photos before their actual wedding date. Twitter / Mohamed Buya Turay

“We got married on July 21 in Sierra Leone,” Turay explained to the Swedish outlet Afton Bladet, as translated by The Sun. “But I wasn’t there because Malmo asked me to come here earlier.”

Turay also described the nifty tricks he and his new bride pulled to make it look like he was at his wedding when in fact he was not.

“We took the pictures in advance,” he said. “So it looks like I was there but I wasn’t. My brother had to represent me at the wedding itself.”

Mohamed Buya Turay goes up for a header. AFP via Getty Images

He is trying to get his wife to be able to join him in Europe.

“I will try to get her to Sweden and Malmo now so she can be close to me,” he said of his goal. “She will live here with me.”

As for the honeymoon? It also has to be deferred due to soccer considerations.

“First we have to win the league and then I go on my honeymoon,” he said.