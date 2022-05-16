Model Natalie Gauvreau posts TikTok at Dallas Stars Game 6

Model Natalie Gauvreau, a Dallas Stars superfan, was the team’s good luck charm during their playoff run that ended with a heartbreaking Game 7 loss in overtime to the Flames on Sunday night.

The blonde social media star took to TikTok to share a video ahead of Game 6 that featured her sitting near the glass and behind Stars coach Rick Bowness, where she watched Dallas tie the first-round playoff series.

“The twins had the team fired up last night 😜🏒,” she captioned the video. “The boys needed their lucky charms.”

Natalie Gauvreau gained some internet fame after sitting behind the Stars bench in the playoffs. Instagram

Unfortunately for Gauvreau, the 4-2 win in Game 6 will be the team’s last of the season.

Flames forward Johnny Gaudreau scored the overtime goal to put Calgary past the Stars 3-2 in Game 7 of their Stanley Cup playoff series on Sunday.

The Flames now advance to the second round for the first time since the 2015 season and will face the rival Edmonton Oilers.

On Sunday, another Game 7 went into overtime when the New York Rangers rallied back to beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night at Madison Square Garden to advance to the second round.