Model Haley Kalil vacations in Mexico after Matt Kalil split

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Haley Kalil seems to be enjoying herself in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico this week, less than a month after she filed for divorce from former NFL player Matt Kalil.
In a post shared Wednesday on Instagram, the 29-year-old model is seen wearing a white top over a cheeky one-piece as she poses for a series of snaps, including the moment when she holds up two peace signs towards the camera.
“She’s a beach bum for life,” Kalil captioned the sunkissed post.
Kalil also posted a slew of other photos Tuesday on her Instagram Story, where she is seen modeling a zebra-stripe bikini in one shot and a form-fitting white dress in another.
The model, who was featured as a rookie in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s 2019 issue, filed for divorce from Matt earlier this month, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason behind the split, according to TMZ.
Kalil married Matt, a former Pro Bowl offensive tackle, in July 2015 before separating in January, per the documents. They have no children together.
A former first-round pick, Matt was selected by the Vikings in 2012 and played for Minnesota until 2017, when he signed with the Panthers. The 32-year-old joined the Texans in 2019, but was released prior to the start of the regular season.