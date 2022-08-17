Model Alison Bowles, ex-MLB star Adeiny Hechavarría break up

Model Alison Bowles and former MLB player Adeiny Hechavarría are going their separate ways after five years together.

The longtime couple, who got engaged in 2019 after two years of dating, have split, TMZ Sports reported Tuesday. Bowles told the outlet they rarely saw each other with their respective careers, which factored into the breakup.

“We have nothing but love and respect for each other and I wish him future success in his career,” she said in a statement.

Adeiny Hechavarría and Alison Bowles have broken up after five years together. Instagram

Adeiny Hechavarría, here with the Braves in 2019, currently plays for the Chiba Lotte Marines in Japan. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Alison Bowles is a fashion model who runs the lifestyle site WanderInHeels.com. Instagram

Alison Bowles recently took part in Miami Swim Week. Instagram

Hechavarría, a former Mets and Yankees shortstop, currently plays for the Chiba Lotte Marines in Japan. Due to COVID-19 restrictions overseas, he and Bowles — who runs the lifestyle site, WanderInHeels.com — recently went nine months without seeing each other. They eventually reunited in the Maldives last November.

“Together again ❤️ nine months apart is too long!” Bowles wrote on Instagram at the time.

Bowles, who has been featured in Maxim, Forbes and Allure, participated in Miami Swim Week last month, and most recently took part in New York’s swim event. She will soon be walking in New York Fashion Week, as teased on her Instagram profile.

Alison Bowles has been featured in Allure and Maxim. Instagram

In addition to the Braves, Adeiny Hechavarría has also played for the Yankees and Mets, among other MLB teams. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Hechavarría made his MLB debut in 2012 and has played for a number of different teams, including the Blue Jays, Marlins, Rays and Pirates. His last stint in the league was with the Braves in 2020 before signing with the Chiba Lotte Marines later that year.

“I haven’t seen him play in real life since the Braves playoffs in 2019, and I think I saw one game in spring training in 2020,” Bowles told The Post at the end of 2021.

“It is really sad, especially because with his career, it doesn’t last forever and I want to be part of it, but with COVID, I haven’t been able to do that.”

Bowles did not immediately return The Post’s request for comment.