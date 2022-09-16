MMA fighter Amadeusz Roslik sucker punches YouTube star

Polish MMA fighter Amadeusz “Ferrari” Roslik crashed an interview with internet personality, Sadek and sucker-punched him out of nowhere.

The fiery moment occurred Tuesday while Sadek was being interviewed by journalist, Monica Laskowska, who shared the footage on her Instagram story.

Roslik’s hit knocked Sadek to the ground after he crashed into a step-and-repeat wall. When he got back on his feet, a seemingly dazed Sadek could be seen wiping blood for his mouth.

Internet personality Sadek gets sucker punched during an interview by MMA fighter Amadeusz “Ferrari” Roslik on September 13, 2022. YouTube/ NAJLEPSZA POLSKA DZIENNIKARKA

Meanwhile, the interviewer appeared startled and in shock over Roslik’s arrival.

“It’s ok,” Sadek said repeatedly as Laskowska helped him catch his balance. It’s unclear if Sadek suffered any serious injuries from the blow.

According to TMZ, multiple reports stated that Roslik had been upset with Sadek over comments he had made about the fighter and his family.

Roslik isn’t facing any discipline or legal ramifications stemming from the situation MMANews reported on Thursday.

Roslik (3-3) is still scheduled to fight Pawel “Scarface” Bomba (0-1) on Saturday at High League 4 in Gliwice, Poland.

This is not the first time Roslik got physical at a press event. In March, he threw punches at his opponent after being slapped while in the middle of an interview.