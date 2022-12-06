MLB Winter Meetings 2022 Day 3 live updates: Trades, rumors, news

Monday at the winter meetings didn’t lack excitement.
Justin Verlander signed with the Mets and will take Jacob deGrom’s spot near the top of the rotation. The NL East-rival Phillies then made a big move of their own, inking stud shortstop Trea Turner to an 11-year, $300 million deal.
The Yankees kept Brian Cashman as GM with a four-year agreement — and his first priority remains signing Aaron Judge.
How will Day 3 unfold in San Diego? The Post has you covered with all the updates here.
