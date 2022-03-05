MLB, union set to restart labor negotiations amid lockout

The negotiations are on again.

After a failed attempt last week for a late save that would have kept Opening Day on schedule, representatives from MLB and the union will reconvene on Sunday in New York to negotiate a new collective bargaining agreement, according to a source. A lockout was instituted by the owners on Dec. 2.

On Thursday, MLB deputy commissioner Dan Halem and MLBPA lead negotiator Bruce Meyer met for what were described as “informal” discussions. An impasse in negotiations was reached in Jupiter, Fla., two days earlier, when commissioner Rob Manfred canceled the first two series of the regular season.

A significant sticking point remains the competitive balance tax. MLB has proposed a threshold for next season of $220 million. The union has sought a threshold north of $240 million. Last year’s figure was $210 million.

Postseason expansion remains a goal of the owners, who seek a 14-team playoff structure for next season. The union had indicated it was open to a 12-team postseason structure, but could use the expansion to 14 as a bargaining chip.