MLB, union negotiators reconvening after games canceled

Two days after MLB commissioner Rob Manfred cancelled the first two series of the regular season, the league and union are reconvening Thursday for an informal meeting, The Post’s Joel Sherman confirmed.

Deputy commissioner Dan Halem and union negotiator Bruce Meyer planned to have a one-on-one meeting in New York. The two parties are trying to lower the temperature by having only the major negotiators meet while not disclosing the exact time and place of their meeting, according to Sherman. Halem and Meyer will try to determine when the next meeting will take place and where the two sides are.

Manfred cancelled games after the two sides were unable to reach a new collective bargaining agreement by Tuesday’s 5 p.m. deadline set by the league for a full season to be played. The MLBPA rejected what was described as the league’s “best” offer after nine days of negotiations in Jupiter, Fla.

MLB deputy commissioner Dan Halem (r.) and union negotiator Bruce Meyer (l.) were set to meet on Thursday. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images; AP (2)

One of the biggest hurdles to clear is the luxury-tax thresholds. The union is looking for a $238 million threshold for 2022, rising to $263 million by 2026, while the league offered a $220 million threshold for this year, rising only to $230 million by 2026.