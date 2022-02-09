MLB, union need to get priorities straight, get moving to end lockout

ORLANDO, Fla. — Don’t expect Rob Manfred to emerge with his verbal guns blazing on Thursday, when he holds his traditional news conference to conclude the Major League Baseball owners’ meetings — his first public words since he locked out the players on Dec. 2.

The beleaguered commissioner, facing the stark reality that spring training will be delayed as a result of the labor turbulence, fancies himself a dealmaker. If he bangs any drums of war, he will do so passively-aggressively, a notable contrast to the more direct tact taken by his adversarial partners.

This week has carried the feel of a de facto halftime break from collective bargaining as both sides gathered for retreats, figuring out where to go from here in the wake of largely fruitless efforts to find common ground. Then again, if this proves to be an actual halftime break, that means the regular season won’t start until May.

The game’s best hope for averting such a mess, for avoiding cataclysmic damage to an institution that has absorbed plenty of blows even without work stoppages, is for both sides to utilize this break to prioritize. To figure out what really matters to them and be ready to make bona fide concessions in the interest of ending this nightmare.

For the owners, who will make a counterproposal when the two sides meet on Saturday, it should start with a significant increase in the bonus pool for pre-arbitration players; their current proposal stands at a meager $10 million. For the players, it should begin with a healthy lowering of their service-time manipulation requests. It makes sense for someone who wins Rookie of the Year (or finishes high in the voting) to be ensured a full year of service for that season, less so for someone who finishes seventh in his position in wins above replacement.

As the owners convened here at a luxury hotel, the Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner on site and the Mets’ Steve Cohen participating via Zoom, groups of players met in Arizona on Tuesday and in West Palm Beach on Wednesday, with a Tampa gathering scheduled for Thursday. Yankees ace Gerrit Cole tweeted on Wednesday, “I was at our PA meeting in AZ and it was exciting to see solidarity this high. We had 100+ players show up and are united to protect the integrity of the game.”

Ron Manfred and Tony Clarke AP

Probably too soon for Cole, king of the spin rate, to cite “integrity of the game.” Yet the tweet reflects the solidarity that sure seems legitimate, the players galvanized and unified by the butt-kicking they suffered in the 2016 Basic Agreement and their seemingly universal loathing of Manfred.

The players’ cause prevails: Yes, they should earn a bigger piece of the pie, their average wage stalled despite their one-percenters making more. Yes, the clubs should stop treating the luxury-tax threshold as a de facto salary cap (something Cohen clearly is not doing for 2022 after staying below the $210 million boundary last year). Yes, MLB should institute a system that prevents clubs from epic tanking a la the Orioles.

There is the cause, though, and then there is the case. The players didn’t reach their modern-day heights, establishing themselves as one of the most powerful unions in the country, because they possessed the moral high ground. They got there through sweat, sacrifice and savvy. Strikes, too, of course.

If they want to run the risk of a strike, Godspeed; the world has changed drastically and added countless entertainment options since the last one in 1994-95. If they’d rather not test their sport’s lasting power, they need to pick their battles, lower their sights and negotiate a good deal.

And the owners, who didn’t make a proposal until Day 43 of the lockout, must attack this situation with more directness. The plan of rewarding a team with a draft pick for promoting its top prospect on Opening Day is clever, but who’s to say a team would still rather save the tens of millions of dollars, as the Cubs did with Kris Bryant in 2015, than get another draft pick?

The teams should move more, because the owners possess longer shelf lives than the players and there is less unity in the owners’ ranks, the big-market teams anxious to get going and the small-market clubs less so.

Both sides must move, though. Get moving. Or face the consequences.