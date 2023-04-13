MLB umpire Larry Vanover still in hospital after throw hit head

MLB umpire Larry Vanover was still in the hospital on Thursday after he was drilled in the head by an Andres Gimenez relay throw during Wednesday’s Yankees-Guardians game in Cleveland, according to the Associated Press.

Vanover, 67, left the game in the fifth inning and was taken to the Cleveland Clinic after the All-Star Guardians second baseman’s attempted throw home struck Vanover above his left ear as he stood on the infield grass between the mound and second base.

Umpire Chris Guccione told a pool reporter after the Yankees’ 4-3 win that Vanover was getting a CAT scan and would be evaluated for a concussion after developing a “pretty good-sized knot” on the left side of his head.

Guccione said that Vanover did appear “coherent” after he quickly got up from being knocked down.

“But he did have that glazed look on him,” Guccione said of Vanover on Wednesday. “He’s going to be at the hospital for the rest of the night maybe. I’m glad he was able to walk (and that) he was able to get to the hospital. That was scary. Very hard to focus after that after you see a colleague get hit. But they gave me updates, and I was like, ‘All right. He’s good. He’s in safe hands.’ So, we moved on.”

After Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka hit a ball off the top of the wall in center, Guardians center fielder Myles Straw threw the ball to Gimenez, who was the cutoff man on the play.

Gimenez then tried to get a runner at home, but Vanover was in the direct path of the throw.

Two runs scored on the play to cut the Yankees' deficit to 3-2.





Umpire Larry Vanover on the ground after being hit in the head by Guardians second baseman Andres Gimenez’s throw on April 12, 2023. USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con





Umpire Larry Vanover is attended to by a Guardians trainer after being hit in the head by a throw. AP





A Guardians trainer checks on Larry Vanover. Getty Images

“I hope he’s doing well,” said Yankees manager Aaron Boone, whom Vanover ejected in the first inning after a controversial review. “That looked pretty scary. He got smoked pretty well.”

Vanover, a crew chief who became an MLB umpire in 1993, was scheduled to work Thursday’s Phillies-Reds game in Cincinnati.

Jeremy Riggs filled in on the umpiring crew that includes Guccione, David Rackley and Edwin Moscoso.

MLB doctors must clear Vanover before he can return to his post, according to the AP.