MLB trade deadline winners and losers

Welcome to MLB trade deadline day with an official cutoff of 6 p.m. ET for deals to go down. The action picked up Monday evening as the Yankees acquired Frankie Montas and the rival Astros added Christian Vasquez and Trey Mancini. What else do the Yankees have in store? The Mets have been quiet outside of picking up depth pieces Daniel Vogelbach and Tyler Naquin — will they make a splash? And what about Nationals superstar Juan Soto, the undisputed prize of this year’s deadline, heading to the Padres in a blockbuster? How does that change the NL pennant race?

Hang out and chat about all the trade-deadline drama — and the fallout — in the comments section below.