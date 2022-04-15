MLB predictions, odds, bets today

Commercial Content, 21+



All 30 MLB teams will hit the diamond on Friday, but three particular sides — all underdogs — are catching meaningful betting attention.

The Action Network PRO Report designates five factors — sharp money, big money, PRO systems, model edge and expert picks — to help distinguish certain plays from others available.

Eleven MLB sides satisfy at least two of those factors, but only a select few trigger a majority. So without further delay, here are the recommendations of our PRO report for Friday.



Pick #1 – Baltimore Orioles Moneyline (+181) vs. New York Yankees

It’s been a rough start to the season for the 1-5 Orioles, but respected bettors area giving it a chance Friday against the Bronx bombers.

We’ve tracked sharp action that has hit the Orioles, which actually opened as +175 underdogs to the Yankees. Further, big money bets have shown in favor of the Orioles, which has received only 14 percent of all moneyline bets. However, as of this writing, it has simultaneously received 41 percent of the total handle.

Two more signals go in favor of the Orioles. One Action Network PRO system — the “Betting Against the Public” system — triggers the Orioles. That system, which looks at divisional matchups where the underdog is receiving between 0 and 29 percent of all bets, has a 45 percent historical win rate and eight percent return on investment.

Matt Harvey Rob Carr/Getty Images

Finally, one top MLB expert from the Action Network is backing the home dogs tonight, giving it four of a possible five signals.

Pick #2 – Oakland Athletics Moneyline (+165) vs. Toronto Blue Jays

The Athletics opened as +175 underdogs to the Blue Jays, but we’ve tracked sharp action coming in on the visitors that has seen it drop to +165.

In addition to the sharp action we’ve noticed, the Action Network has also tracked big money bets coming in on the A’s. As of this writing, the AL West squad has received 42 percent of all moneyline bets, but 78 percent of the total handle. That represents the second-largest percentage discrepancy on today’s MLB card amongst teams receiving under 50 percent of all bets.

Finally, two top MLB experts from the Action Network are riding with with Athletics in Toronto, giving it three of a possible five signals.

Pick #3 – Cincinnati Reds Moneyline (+216) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

The Dodgers fleeced the Reds 9-3 in Thursday’s series opener, but bettors are going right back to the Reds for Game Two.

We haven’t noticed any sharp action on the Reds, but it has received a lot of big money bets. As it stands, the visiting Reds have seen only 28 percent of all moneyline bets against 72 percent of the total handle — the largest discrepancy on today’s card.

Further, one Action Network PRO system triggers the Reds tonight. The “Contrarian Betting Against Good Teams” system, which essentially suggests fading good teams receiving a lot of public betting attention, has a 41 percent historical win rate and 10 percent return on investment.

Finally, two of our top MLB experts are backing the Reds tonight to round out the three signals going in its favor.