MLB owners, players must get back to the table

You know what comes now.

Worse.

Worse offers. Worse bitterness. Worse outcomes.

And not just for players and owners.

You can start picturing everyone who works at a major or spring training league site wondering what they do next, and just how hard this hits every subsidiary business around those sites (think bars, restaurants, apparel, etc.). We already have the roadmap that owners are not just going to lose money without mitigation. Thus, how far away are we from hearing terms such as “furloughs” and “layoffs” for club employees again off of the widespread job disruptions during the worst of the 2020 pandemic.

And players like to play baseball. They are not doing that. They are going to miss more than paychecks. Lost games will impact the potential for achievements in careers that are more finite than just about any in the country. How many thirtysomething players are on ice right now who don’t know yet — but will soon — that their careers are over because organizations just won’t expend the time or the cash to bring them in for even a look-see once a consolidated spring training begins?

That has to be part of the calculus here, moving forward — how much time is worth staying away for the players. It will cost them not just 2022 wages, but also tightens the owners’ noose further on what will be spent on a current free-agent class with hundreds in it? If you get another $300 million in concessions and it costs current players $300 million, I am not much at math, but that is not a win.

This all screams about why MLB and the union need to get back to the table — and now. Time is the enemy and the walls don’t just surround owners and players, though the near- and long-term future will be miserable for them too.

Rob Manfred and Max Scherzer with chief union negotiator Bruce Meyer. Bot sides need to get back to the table ASAP, The Post’s Joel Sherman writes. EPA; Getty Images; AP

Time will allow the hawks in each camp to be heard louder and consolidate coalitions more easily. There already are owners wondering if management should accept all the short-term pain and stay out long enough to get the players to accept a salary cap like the NBA, NFL and NHL have. There are owners who want to do it to crush the union, but others actually think reaching a 50-50 partnership with the players would be better for both sides financially because together they could fix problems, grow the game (and mutual revenues) and that promise is worth the short-term cataclysm.

On the player side, there certainly are voices that do not want to surrender until luxury tax thresholds rise to the same percentages as revenues have in the sport. A perfectly reasonable ask, except that Commissioner Rob Manfred is never getting the votes necessary for that. So we might sit around long enough to go from wondering about Aaron Judge’s free-agent viability compared to his AARP eligibility.

At present, Manfred has scratched the first two series off the regular-season schedule. That only adds more issues, such as if service time will be credited to players for lost games at a time when the sides couldn’t make a deal with the current bundle of issues. Want to see how much worse it becomes at 12 games, 24, 36?

If you are rooting for the sport, your hope is that both sides recognize that they at least reached third base in the week-plus-long negotiations in Jupiter, Fla., and try to quickly return to the table to regain some momentum to try to get home. Both sides (of course) have different interpretations of just how close they were on Monday night.

The players believe MLB overstated the proximity as a two-prong tactic: 1) to use the sense of an outcome to motivate players to a finish line and 2) to make the players look like the bad guys if it blew up. I do not put anything past the owners. They have moved too slowly in both negotiating and in offers. But I will say I spoke to a half-dozen team officials in the past two days who insist they went to bed Monday night informed to get ready that the deal was at the doorstep. So if MLB was pulling a misdirect, the league was pulling it on its people too to make the charade more believable. And I directly asked all these club officials and none thought it was a charade. If they were lying to me, I think we need to add an Oscar category for best front office phony.

Still, there is no mistaking that the sides did make movement toward each other. Most of the goodies for the players right now are about dollar reallocation toward pre-arbitration players. Perhaps that will lead to some greater overall spending. The key issue, as it always was going to be, involves the luxury tax.

The players rightfully see that it has operated as a de facto salary cap and if you want to challenge “rightfully,” then know that the threshold was $210 million last year and five teams — the Yankees, Mets, Phillies, Red Sox and Astros — had payrolls for these purposes between $206.6 million and $209.4 million. If you think that was a stop-just-short-of-the-threshold coincidence, I have a disbanded minor league team to sell you.

So getting the thresholds higher is vital to the players, if for nothing else to make where teams will put on the breaks a higher amount. MLB’s last offer was for the first threshold to be $220 million for the first three seasons of a five-year deal and $230 million in the last. One interested bystander (OK, me) wonders if it began at $230 million and ended at $240 million, if that might motivate a deal.

This interested bystander knows the right place to ask those questions is at a bargaining table. No next session was planned as of Wednesday afternoon. The greater the distance becomes between the last bargaining session Tuesday and the next is destructive. Time now is the enemy, it leads to more lost money and gained fury.

Get back to the table.