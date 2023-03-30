MLB Opening Day picks today

Commercial Content 21+



The Oakland Athletics project to be one of the worst teams in baseball again in 2023.

The A’s check into Opening Day with a win total of 59.5, so it’s no wonder they are a +180 home underdog on Opening Day against the Los Angeles Angels, who are projected to be slightly above average this season.

Angels vs. Athletics prediction

(10 p.m. ET.)

MLB favorites have treated bettors well on Opening Day over the years, but rather than lay the wood with Shohei Ohtani and the Angels in the Japanese star’s first outing since an emotional World Baseball Classic, bettors can fade the A’s offense with a play on Under 7.

<br />

Oakland’s offense ranked 30th in batting average, OPS and on-base percentage in 2022 and was just slightly better in runs scored (29th) and home runs (27th).

The A’s did add some MLB-caliber players to the ranks for 2023, but it’s hard to envision that the likes of Jesus Aguilar, Jace Peterson, and Aledmys Diaz will improve last season’s meager output all that much.





Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels delivers a pitch Getty Images

Learn all you need to know about MLB Betting

The A’s will throw former Braves second-round pick Kyle Muller. With Ohtani taking on a weak offense, Under bettors don’t need Muller to be perfect for getting to the window on Thursday.

Angels vs. A’s pick

Under 7 runs (-110, FanDuel)