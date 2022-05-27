MLB odds, picks, predictions from experts: Yankees vs. Rays

Commercial Content, 21+



Today’s MLB schedule features 14 games on the board, but expert bettors are targeting a few games in particular.

All the information about to be presented is drawn from the Action Network PRO Report, which provides betting percentages and five “signals” — sharp money, big money, PRO systems, model edge and expert picks — that help distinguish certain plays.

Today’s report has identified one side and two totals that trigger at least three of the above signals. So, without further delay, let’s take a look at the recommendations.



Claim a Risk-Free First Bet up to $1,000 New customers only. Must be 21+. AZ, CO, IA, IL, IN, LA, MI, NJ, NY, PA, TN, VA, WV, WY only. Full T&C apply.



Get up to $1100 in first bet insurance New users only, 21 or older. NY, CO, DC, IA, IN, IL, MI, NV, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. Full T&Cs apply.



Bet $50 Get $200 in Free Bets 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



Get two Risk-Free Bets up to $2,000 New players only, 21 or older. Available in CO, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, NY, PA, VA, WV only. Full T&C apply.



100% First Deposit Match up to $250 with promo code NYPBONUS New players only, 21+. NY, NJ, MI, AZ, VA only. In order to participate in this promotion, the player needs to make a first deposit (of at least $10). Full T&C apply.



Claim a $1,000 Risk-Free Bet 21+. New customers only. NY, AZ, CO, CT, IA, IL, IN, MI, NJ, PA, TN, VA, WV only. T&C apply



Risk Free Bet Up to $1000 + One Free Month of Fubo TV New users only, 21 or older. Available in IA, AZ only. Full T&C apply.



Bet $1 Get $200 in Bet Credits with NYP365 21+. New customers only. NJ only. Full T&C apply.



Bet $20, Get $100 in Free Bets 21+ & New Customers only. NJ & PA only. Full T&Cs apply.



Get a $250 First Deposit Match 21+, New Customers Only. NJ and CT only. Full T&Cs apply.

Guardians at Tigers (7:10 p.m. ET, Bally Sports)

Don’t look now, but the Tigers have now won two games in a row including yesterday’s series opener against the Guardians.

Experts are targeting the Tigers once again as we’ve seen sharp action coming in on the hosts. Big money bettors are getting behind the Tigers as well – as of this writing, Detroit has seen only 29 percent of all moneyline bets, but 70 percent of the total handle.

Miguel Cabrera walks it off with a single on May 26. Getty Images

Further, one Action Network PRO system — Betting Against the Public — triggers the Tigers. That system, which looks for underdogs with less than 30 percent of bets, has a 45 percent historical win rate and an eight percent return on investment.

Lastly, two top MLB betting experts from The Action Network have already bet the Tigers to give it four total signals in its favor.

Guardians vs. Tigers PRO Report Pick

Odds via BetMGM.

Detroit Tigers Moneyline (+145)

Yankees at Rays (7:10 p.m. ET, Bally Sports)

These divisional foes will play the second of a four-game set today in Tampa and bettors are expecting strong defensive play.

We’ve tracked sharp action coming in on under 7.5 runs and has pushed the total down to seven runs (+105 the top price available at writing). Bettors can still find 7.5’s hanging out there, but will need to lay -125 in order to get the hook. Interestingly, big money has come in on the over, which has seen 56 percent of all bets and 65 percent of the handle as of this writing.

Aaron Judge. AP

However, two of the remaining three signals trigger the under. There’s a model projection edge on the total here as Action Network’s MLB power ratings make the total 6.85. Lastly, one top MLB betting expert from The Action Network is supporting the under to round out the three signals going in its favor.

Yankees vs. Rays PRO Report Pick

Odds via BetMGM.

Under 7 Runs (+105)

Check out the best sports betting sites and apps

Milwaukee Brewers at St. Louis Cardinals, 8:15 p.m. ET

The Brewers claimed the opening game against their divisional foes, but bettors are targeting the total here.

Josh Hader throws a pitch for the Milwaukee Brewers. Getty Images

We’ve tracked sharp action coming in on under 7.5 runs, with the total dipping to seven runs as of this writing. Unlike Yankees-Rays, bettors don’t have the option of the hook here, but can find under seven runs in plus-money at most shops. Big money is also supporting the under here. At this writing, that market has seen 30 percent of all bets against 42 percent of the total handle.

Finally, there’s one Action Network PRO system — Contrarian Unders for Winning Teams — that triggers this under. That system, which looks for an under percentage less than 35 percent featuring two winning teams, has a 55 percent historical win rate and eight percent return on investment.

Brewers vs. Cardinals PRO Report Pick

Under 7 Runs (+100)