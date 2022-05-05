MLB news on FA’s Trea Turner, Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts

It’s impossible to top last year’s free-agent shortstop crop for star power and depth, but this coming winter should feature three mega-star shortstops – not at all bad.

Trea Turner, who’s upped his exemplary game with extra power, will be a free agent, and he’ll likely be joined by one or two more big stars — Carlos Correa, who has a decent chance to opt out of his record $105.3 million Twins deal, and Xander Bogaerts, who’s said to be certain to opt out of a deal that’ll have $60 million and three years left.

Here’s a close look at the new Big 3 plus a fourth good one.

Turner

The 28-year-old turned down about $100 million for six years from the Nationals a few years back, which turned out to be a smart move. However, Turner, from Lake Worth, Fla., is said by sources to at first have had a negative reaction to the trade out west and still believed to prefer the East Coast, though some of that may be related to the 2021 position switch, and folks close to him insist he’s settled in and won’t rule out the West Coast. The Dodgers not only have a lot of the $275 million (with deferrals) that Corey Seager didn’t take but another $65 million in savings if MLB’s two-year ban of Trevor Bauer is upheld.

Trea Turner Getty Images

Correa

While he talks enthusiastically about the Twin Cities (he loves Juicy Lucy’s, apparently a hamburger specialty), there’s a decent chance Correa will exercise one of two opt outs and take another shot at the long deal he didn’t get/take the first time (the Tigers floated or offered $275 million).

Bogaerts

It was reported here the Red Sox offered only to add one year at $30 million, which even fans and local media found insulting. The Red Sox have an obvious replacement in Trevor Story, and some wonder whether that’s why they made Bogaerts the sub-nine-figure total offer (GM Chaim Bloom insisted they do want Bogaerts back, and Story’s off to a slow start). He stayed for a hometown discount last time but won’t do that twice. “He’s going to leave,” one friend predicted of the Red Sox star.

Carlos Correa Getty Images

Xander Bogaerts Getty Images

Dansby Swanson

The former No. 1 pick is an underrated, two-way shortstop who likes the others has a ring (Bogaerts has two). He also is playing for his hometown Braves.