MLB deadline trades for Yankees, Mets without Juan Soto

Let’s begin with the assumption, based on reporting from The Post’s Jon Heyman, that Juan Soto will not be moving ahead of the Aug. 2 trade deadline.

If such a move is indeed in play, there is little question that is what both the Yankees and Mets should be aiming to do over the next two weeks. Soto is 23, he is under team control through 2024, he is a generational talent and both teams can afford to pay him what could be a record number on his next contract. That constitutes a rare occasion wherein giving up the farm is a worthwhile endeavor.

So, what fun is there in speculating on a trade deadline where Soto blocks out the sun locally? For the sake of this exercise, let’s save that for the winter.

The Yankees and Mets each go into the second half with real championship aspirations — a chance that Brian Cashman and Billy Eppler alike are expected to act on before the trade deadline. Though neither team features a gaping hole, there will be a chance to improve and address what question marks do exist on their respective rosters.