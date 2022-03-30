MLB announces the launch of ‘Home Run Derby X’

MLB has announced the launch of ‘Home Run Derby X,’ which will feature several different rules than the usual home run derby, which is held annually during MLB’s All-Star Weekend. Home Run Derby X will go on tour to three cities around the globe in 2022.

