MLB allows teams to sell CBD sponsorships

Major League Baseball teams have been told they can sell CBD sponsorships.

CBD stands for cannabidiol and is a chemical compound found naturally in cannabis plants.

The commissioner’s office informed teams that a sponsor would need to be certified by the NSF, a global health and safety organization, to ensure the CBD products do not contain THC that causes psychoactive effects. A sponsor would need to be approved by the commissioner’s office.

MLB teams have been told they can sell CBD sponsorships. Gregory P. Mango/New York Post

MLB told teams of the decision to allow CBD sponsorships on Tuesday. The decision was first reported by the Sports Business Journal.