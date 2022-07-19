MLB All-Star Podcast feat. Scott Boras

Hollywood swinging.

Juan Soto swung his way to winning the Home Run Derby on Monday at Dodger Stadium. The Nationals star has been the biggest storyline in MLB of late. Does he stay with Washington? Do they trade him? Who better to ask than his agent (and the agent of many baseball stars) Scott Boras.

Boras joins Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman on a live episode of “The Show” podcast from The Office Bar & Grill in Los Angeles.

The Show with Joel Sherman, Jon Heyman and special guest MLB super agent Scott Boras from The Office Bar & Grill Los Angeles

JUAN SOTO: Will he get traded? Should the Nationals move him? What would his next contract look like?

Will he get traded? Should the Nationals move him? What would his next contract look like? KUMAR ROCKER: What happened with him and the Mets? How are his medicals? What are the Rangers getting with Rocker?

What happened with him and the Mets? How are his medicals? What are the Rangers getting with Rocker? JOEY GALLO: What happened to him? Will the Yankees trade him?

What happened to him? Will the Yankees trade him? MICHAEL CONFORTO: Where is he at? Could he sign somewhere this season? Got four phone calls this morning for him. Potential of him hitting in September.

Where is he at? Could he sign somewhere this season? Got four phone calls this morning for him. Potential of him hitting in September. PALEY CENTER POD: “The Show” with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman will be LIVE next Monday July 25th at 6 p.m. ET from the Paley Center in Manhattan. Special guests Ron Darling and David Cone will be there.

Thanks to The Office Bar & Grill in Los Angeles for having us and thanks to your tri-state Cadillac dealers for sponsoring this episode of “The Show.”

SUBSCRIBE BELOW:

New episodes of “The Show” with Joel Sherman and Jon Heyman will be released every Tuesday afternoon through the entire MLB season. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google, Amazon or wherever you get podcasts above.