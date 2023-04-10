Mitchell Robinson’s first playoffs comes with Knicks task

Two years ago, Mitchell Robinson was forced to be a spectator due to a right foot injury, watching as the Knicks lost in five games to the Hawks. This time, he’s fully healthy and eager to experience playoff basketball.

“This is going to be my first time, so I’m excited,” the 7-foot anchor to the Knicks’ defense said. “This time I’m healthy and ready to go. And this is going to be my first time going. Want to see how it goes.”

Robinson will be important for the Knicks in this series, particularly since the Cavaliers start two talented big men, former Nets center Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley, a rarity in today’s NBA.

“I think this year in general we’ve done a good job containing teams with good bigs,” Isaiah Hartenstein said. “I think me and Mitch both do a good job.”

Robinson appeared in three of the four regular-season games against the Cavaliers, averaging 6.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 1.0 blocks in those contests. He also posted a NET rating of minus-8.9, meaning the Knicks were outscored by 8.9 points per 100 possessions with him on the floor. Robinson was second on the team during the regular season in NET rating at plus-7.3, behind only Josh Hart (plus-11.9).

Mitchell Robinson will get his first taste of the NBA playoffs when the Knicks face the Cavaliers. AP

Allen only was healthy for two of the games against the Knicks, but he was a force in them, notching 15.0 points and 12.5 rebounds while shooting 60 percent from the field.

“I look forward to the challenge with anybody,” Robinson said, when asked about Allen. “I mean, since we’re going to play them seven times, yeah [I’m looking forward to it].”

The Knicks will be looking to change more than two decades of playoff futility. In the last six times they have reached the postseason dating back to 2001, the Knicks are 10-25 with one series victory in 2013. Their 47-regular season victories were their most since the 2012-13 team won 54 games.