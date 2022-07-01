Mitchell Robinson re-signs with Knicks on $60 million deal

The Knicks are now set at center.

A day after landing intriguing Clippers big man Isaiah Hartenstein, they locked up their own free agent, Mitchell Robinson.

The 7-foot-1 dunking and shot-blocking dynamo agreed to a four-year, $60 million deal to return, ESPN reported.

Mitchell Robinson dunks against the 76ers on Oct. 26, 2021. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Robinson averaged 8.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks in 25.7 minutes across 72 games, while shooting 76.1 percent from the field. He was a draft win for the Knicks, a 2018 second-round pick who has developed into a solid starting center in the league despite battling injury issues.

Robinson appeared in a career-high 72 games last season, 62 of them starts, and notched his highest rebounding average.

Mitchell Robinson playing for the Knicks on Dec. 21, 2021. Charles Wenzelberg/New York Post

Barring a trade, the Knicks offseason may be close to done. After signing Hartenstein and Jalen Brunson to a four-year, $104 million deal, they only have the $5.4 million room mid-level exception left to offer.