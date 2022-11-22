Mitchell Robinson exits Knicks’ win early with knee soreness

OKLAHOMA CITY — Mitchell Robinson’s knee couldn’t make it through the second game of a back-to-back.

The Knicks’ starting center played 13 minutes in Monday’s win over the Thunder after returning to the lineup the previous day against the Suns following a nine-game injury absence. But the Knicks announced in the fourth quarter that Robinson was ruled out again with right-knee soreness.

“Just a little soreness. To be expected,” Tom Thibodeau said after the game. “I thought he gave us really good minutes in the first half. But it’ll be a work in progress each day. [Tuesday] will be a good day for recovery and rehab. But he’s coming along.”

After Sunday’s game, his first since Nov. 4, Robinson admitted he’s trying to adjust to wearing a brace on his knee.

Mitchell Robinson (23) exited the Knicks’ win over the Thunder early. Getty Images

Jericho Sims had another active stint with Robinson out Monday night, finishing with six points (including two dunks), seven rebounds and one blocked shot in 15 minutes.

“Jericho keeps getting better and better,” Thibodeau said. “His athleticism allows you to do a little more switching. You can guard everyone on the floor. He covers a lot of ground. His screening is very good. His pressure on the rim is very good. Those are the things we need from him.”

With Derrick Rose sidelined Monday with a toe injury suffered Sunday in Phoenix, second-year point guard Miles McBride received extended playing time for the second consecutive game.

The 2021 second-round draft pick had logged only 13 minutes and appeared in only four of the Knicks’ first 16 games before totaling 12 points in 29 minutes against the Suns and the Thunder.

“Good. Good energy, good ball pressure. It’s good to see him out there,” Thibodeau said. “He’s worked extremely hard. So I’m expecting good things from him.”

Rose didn’t play in the second half of Sunday’s loss, and Thibodeau said the veteran guard will be reexamined Tuesday after the Knicks return to New York from their five-city road trip.

Cam Reddish missed his second straight game with a sore groin suffered in Friday’s loss to Golden State.