Mitch Trubisky gushes about Brian Daboll as Giants rumors swirl

Will Mitch Trubisky be wearing red, white, and blue again next season?

Trubisky is expected to be targeted by the Giants when free agency begins next week, sources told ESPN Wednesday, which would reunite the 27-year-old quarterback with his former offensive coordinator, Brian Daboll, who was named New York’s head coach in January.

The 2017 No. 2 overall pick spent the first five years of his career with the Bears before signing with the Bills in March 2021. This past season, he served as Josh Allen’s backup in Buffalo, where he worked closely with Daboll.

“I’m excited to see what he does in New York,” Trubisky recently said of the rookie head coach on Adam Schefter’s podcast, per ESPN.

“I don’t know where I’m going to go, but I know whatever he does there, he’s going to do a great job with that offense. He’s a great leader of men. He’s just real and authentic with all the guys and I think that is why so many people respected him in our building. So I’m excited to see what he’s going to do.”

Quarterback Mitch Trubisky will reportedly be targeted by the Giants in free agency Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Brian Daboll, the Bills’ former offensive coordinator, chats with Trubisky in June 2021 Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images

Although the Giants have a starting quarterback at the helm, fellow first-round pick Daniel Jones, it remains to be seen if the former Duke product can reach an elite level as he enters his fourth season with the Giants.

Jones, who is now onto his third head coach, finished his third year by throwing for 2,428 yards with 10 touchdowns and seven interceptions through 11 games. He was shut down for the season in December due to a neck injury, as the injury-plagued Giants continued to sputter on offense.

“And then, of course, New York, you think of the city. I haven’t been to New York that many times, but you think of big New York City and the Giants,” Trubisky said. “So I know Coach Daboll will do a great job, and I’m excited to see that offense.”

Should the Giants add Trubisky — who has reportedly been drawing interest throughout the league — ESPN notes “the idea would appear to be to let the best quarterback throughout the spring and summer win.”

Giants coach Brian Daboll speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on March 1, 2022 Icon Sportswire

Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, here in October 2021, is entering his fourth season with the team Charles Wenzelberg/NY Post

For that to happen, however, the Giants would likely have to improve their already troublesome cap situation. In recent days, the team has released veteran tight end Kyle Rudolph and running back Devontae Booker, with cornerback James Bradberry potentially on the chopping block, in hopes of getting under $208.2 million for 2022.

If the Giants do have some cash to throw around, it’s possible it could be tossed in Trubisky’s direction.