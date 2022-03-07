Mitch Trubisky enjoys Bills date night as free agency looms

Mitch Trubisky’s time in Buffalo may soon be over, but his friendships with his Bills teammates aren’t going anywhere.

Over the weekend, the 27-year-old quarterback — who is drawing interest around the league as free agency looms – enjoyed date night with his pregnant wife Hillary, along with Bills safety Jordan Poyer and his wife, Rachel Bush.

In a photo posted to Hillary’s Instagram Story, the foursome posed for a group shot inside what appears to be a restaurant. Hillary, who is expecting her first child with Trubisky this spring, tagged Bush’s Instagram handle in the post, along with three black heart emojis.

Trubsiky, the Bears’ second overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, signed a one-year deal with Buffalo last March and served as quarterback Josh Allen’s backup. Although the Bills “LOVED having him,” according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Trubisky is said to have piqued the interest of several quarterback-needy teams, including the Commanders, Saints and Steelers.

During last week’s Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, ESPN draft analyst Matt Miller said that he’s “talked to more NFL teams this week about Mitchell Trubisky than the ’22 QB class.” This year’s class, which includes Pitt’s Kenny Pickett and Liberty’s Malik Willis, is regarded as the worst since 2013, potentially raising Trubisky’s stock.

This year is bound to be life-changing for dad-to-be Trubisky, and there’s a chance he’ll be getting a massive payday when he turns to the next chapter of his NFL career.