Mitch Trubisky drawing free agency interest at NFL combine

In an offseason rife with quarterback rumors about Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, and even whether or not Tom Brady is truly retiring, there’s an under-the-radar free agent name garnering a lot of attention: Mitchell Trubisky.

As the NFL Scouting Combine gets underway this week in Indianapolis, general managers and scouting personnel will add another layer of information to how they see the 2022 rookie quarterback class. At this early stage, this group of rookie quarterbacks isn’t exactly drawing heaps of praise – which is leading teams down other avenues.

“I’ve talked to more NFL teams this week about Mitchell Trubisky than the ‘22 QB class. I think that says a lot,” Matt Miller, ESPN NFL draft analyst, tweeted on Tuesday.

It certainly does. This class doesn’t have a Joe Burrow or Trevor Lawrence-type prospect that’s all but locked in as the No. 1 draft pick. To go along with the lack of a clear frontrunner, the teams slated to pick at the top of the draft this year aren’t exactly quarterback-needy.

Jacksonville holds the No. 1 overall pick for the second year in a row, and presumably drafted its quarterback of the future last year with Lawrence. The Detroit Lions hold the second pick, and have been linked to taking one of the two premier pass rushers in this class. Houston at three, the Jets at four, Giants at five – all of these teams currently have a signal caller who looks poised to maintain the role in 2022.

Mitchell Trubisky smiles during pregame warmups with the Buffalo Bills. Getty

Helping Trubisky’s case, there’s a belief that Rodgers and Wilson won’t be moved this offseason. Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians said he doesn’t believe many quarterbacks will be available via trade this spring, noting teams won’t let a proven quarterback go unless they have another already, according to Greg Auman of The Athletic.

In a year in which the quarterback draft class isn’t a hot commodity, teams looking to fill the void under center appear to be interested in Trubisky’s services. Still only 27 years old, Trubisky sat for a year behind Josh Allen in Buffalo, and is truly a playmaker with his legs.

The Washington Commanders, Pittsburgh Steelers, and New Orleans Saints are all reported to have interest in Trubisky’s services, with multiple league execs believing that Trubisky is viewed as a starting quarterback.

After an up-and-down tenure with Matt Nagy and the Chicago Bears, it looks like Trubisky, the former No. 2-overall pick, might get another crack at a starting role in the NFL.