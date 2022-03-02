Missouri Valley Conference Tournament best bets

With the Missouri Valley Conference tournament kicking off Thursday, Matty Cox, Ky McKeon and Jim Root of The Action Network are here to give their best bets (video above).

Loyola Chicago enters as the favorite to win the conference championship and earn an automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament, but the guys are looking further down the board.

“There’s better value in other conferences, but if you’re looking to bet this Drake (+500) is my pick,” Cox explains.

McKeon concurs that the clear value is in the bottom-half of the bracket and, presumably, one could earn a hedge opportunity with that strategy.

“Missouri State and Drake – presumably one of those teams will come out of this section and reach the championship,” McKeon says.

But as far as his best bet, McKeon can get behind either Northern Iowa, Missouri State or Drake, all sides sitting around +500.

Drake’s D.J. Wilkins AP

Finally, Root believes there may be a case for splitting a wager between Missouri State and Drake, then figuring it out in the title game. However, if forced to pick a side, he’s leaning to the Bulldogs.

“Missouri State did end up sweeping [Drake], but I think Drake was still dealing with some injuries,” Root details.

Given Drake’s improving health, Root believes there’s good value associated with it.