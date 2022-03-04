Missouri Valley Conference Tournament 2022 Betting Odds & Promos

Commercial content. 21+.



Missouri Valley Conference Tournament: The Analysis

There are many reasons why Loyola is the favorite to win the MVC Tournament. First, the Ramblers won it in 2021, and they finished tied for the second-best record in the conference at 13-5 (22-7 overall), giving them the case to be the best team in the field.

For many folks in America, their familiarity with this conference will be with Loyola-Chicago, which made the Final Four in 2017, upsetting Miami, Tennessee, and Nevada along the way.

There’s other teams in the Missouri Valley that are capable of winning the tournament. Bradley won this tournament in both 2019 and 2020 and the Bears also have one of the more impressive in-conference resumes of any team in the MVC, with wins against Loyola, Northern Iowa, and multiple over Drake.

Second favorites Missouri State split games with Loyola Chicago this year, but the Bears matched the Ramblers win total, with 22 of their own. Ultimately it was the nine regular season losses that mean Missouri State enters as No. 2 seed, but it know it can defeat Loyola.

Missouri Valley Conference Tournament Odds

Team Odds Loyola Chicago +130 Missouri State +300 UNI +500 Drake +650 Bradley +900 Southern Illinois +2200 Illinois State +8000 Valparaiso +10000



Missouri Valley Conference Tournament History

The Missouri Valley Conference Men’s Basketball Tournament is commonly referred to as Arch Madness, named after the Gateway Arch in St. Louis.

The tournament, held in St. Louis since 1991, determines which MVC team receives an automatic bid to the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament. Arch Madness celebrated its 30th anniversary in 2020, where Bradley ran out as winners.

Due to the strength of the conference, the MVC has had many years where there have been multiple teams in the NCAA tournament. In March Madness 2021, both Loyola-Chicago and Drake made the tournament.

Creighton, now members of the Big East, hold the most MVC tournament championships with 12. The most wins by a current conference member is shared by Northern Iowa and Southern Illinois. Neither have won the title for over six years, with Southern Illinois’ last tournament win coming in 2006.