Missississippi State lineman Samuel Westmoreland dead at 19

Samuel Westmoreland, a freshman offensive lineman on Mississippi State, died suddenly at the age of 19 on Wednesday morning.

“The Mississippi State Athletics Family is heartbroken by the sudden death of Sam Westmoreland,” head football coach Mike Leach said in a statement. “Sam was a beloved son, brother and teammate, and a tremendous young man with a limitless future. He will always be remembered and deeply missed by everyone who knew and loved him.

“The entire MSU Family mourns as our thoughts and prayers go out to the Westmoreland family. Our highest priority is the support of the Westmoreland family and our student-athletes during this troubling time.”

Westmoreland was a native of Tupelo, MS and was majoring in industrial technology. His cause of death was not announced. Mississippi State said that the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office, the Oktibbeha County Coroner’s Office and university departments are working together on the investigation.

“We are heartbroken by the sudden loss of Sam Westmoreland,” said Mississippi State athletics director John Cohen. “Mississippi State is a family, and we are all mourning during this trying time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Westmoreland family and everyone who knew and loved Sam.”

Added Mississippi State president Mark E. Keenum: “One of the most profound lessons I’ve learned while leading this great university is that the tragic loss of one of our students diminishes all of our students—and all of us at Mississippi State feel the impact of Sam Westmoreland’s death. My prayers are with Sam’s family and friends, with his MSU teammates and coaches, and with the Tupelo community during this most difficult time.”