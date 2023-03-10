Mississippi State vs. Alabama SEC Tournament pick, odds

Commercial content 21+.



The Crimson Tide are heavy favorites to send the Mississippi State Bulldogs home today, but there’s reason to doubt them, despite their AP Top 25 ranking.

SEC Tournament: Mississippi State vs. Alabama

How to watch

Gametime: 1 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN+, fuboTV, Sling, YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV

Mississippi State (+7) over Alabama

The Tide may grab a 1-seed in the NCAA Tournament, but the SEC’s top team hasn’t looked the part since it was revealed that star Brandon Miller brought the gun used in a murder linked to former teammate Darius Miles.

<br />

Following the news, Alabama won two games in overtime and one by one possession, before suffering its second loss in the past six games.

An elite Bulldogs defense will present problems for the Tide again, following a pair of competitive games this season.