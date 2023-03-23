Minnesota Twins home game tickets 2023: Schedule, prices

Vivid Seats is the New York Post’s official ticketing partner. We may receive revenue from this partnership for sharing this content and/or when you make a purchase.



The Minnesota Twins didn’t expect to get star Carlos Correa back for the 2023 season.

After a baffling offseason that sent the top-dollar shortstop to the Giants and then the Mets, no one in Minnesota could have predicted he’d return after two failed physicals.

Yet, here we are.

This year, Correa will team up once again with hometown heroes Byron Buxton, Jorge Polanco and Max Kepler as well as standout starting pitchers Sonny Gray, Pablo López, Tyler Mahle, Kenta Maeda and Joe Ryan to compete for the AL Central crown.

Don’t forget the Twins’ offseason signees Joey Gallo and Christian Vázquez are also onboard now too either — this club is clearly ready to mash.

With all their key pieces in place, manager Rocco Baldelli’s team appears to be on its way to do something they haven’t done in over 20 years and win a playoff round.

Lucky for you, you can see the Twins attempt to do just that at Target Field for cheap this season.

Super cheap.

In fact, at the time of publication, some tickets are going for as low as $4 before fees on Vivid Seats.

That’s less than it would run you for a kid’s meal at the ballpark (they currently cost $8 according to the team’s website).

So, if you want to see one of the best teams in baseball give it their all at incredibly affordable prices on their home field, here’s everything you need to know.

Minnesota Twins 2023 home game schedule

A complete calendar including dates, start times, opponents and cheapest tickets available for all Twins home games can be found below.

April

Twins April

home 2023 game dates Ticket prices

start at Thursday, April 6 vs. the Astros at 3:10 p.m. $12 Saturday, April 8 vs. the Astros at 1:10 p.m. $8 Sunday, April 9 vs. the Astros at 1:10 p.m. $6 Monday, April 10 vs. the White Sox at 1:10 p.m. $5 Tuesday, April 11 vs. the White Sox at 6:40 p.m. $4 Wednesday, April 12 vs. the White Sox at 12:10 p.m. $4 Friday, April 21 vs. the Nationals at 7:10 p.m. $7 Saturday, April 22 vs. the Nationals at 1:10 p.m. $10 Sunday, April 23 vs. the Nationals at 1:10 p.m. $7 Monday, April 24 vs. the Yankees at 6:40 p.m. $7 Tuesday, April 25 vs. the Yankees at 6:40 p.m. $7 Wednesday, April 26 vs. the Yankees at 12:10 p.m. $8 Thursday, April 27 vs. the Royals at 6:40 p.m. $7 Friday, April 28 vs. the Royals at 3:10 p.m. $8 Saturday, April 29 vs. the Royals at 1:10 p.m. $11 Sunday, April 30 vs. the Royals at 1:10 p.m. $10

May

Twins May

home 2023 game dates Ticket prices

start at Tuesday, May 9 vs. the Padres at 6:40 p.m. $11 Wednesday, May 10 vs. the Padres at 6:40 p.m. $5 Thursday, May 11 vs. the Padres at 12:10 p.m. $5 Friday, May 12 vs. the Cubs at 7:10 p.m. $9 Saturday, May 13 vs. the Cubs at 1:10 p.m. $11 Sunday, May 14 vs. the Cubs at 1:10 p.m. $10 Monday, May 22 vs. the Giants at 6:40 p.m. $9 Tuesday, May 23 vs. the Giants at 6:40 p.m. $9 Wednesday, May 24 vs. the Giants at 12:10 p.m. $12 Friday, May 26 vs. the Blue Jays at 7:10 p.m. $10 Saturday, May 27 vs. the Blue Jays at 1:10 p.m. $12 Sunday, May 28 vs. the Blue Jays at 1:10 p.m. $10

June

Twins June

home 2023 game dates Ticket prices

start at Thursday, June 1 vs. the Guardians at 6:40 p.m. $8 Friday, June 2 vs. the Guardians at 7:10 p.m. $9 Saturday, June 3 vs. the Guardians at 6:15 p.m. $7 Sunday, June 4 vs. the Guardians at 1:10 p.m. $11 Tuesday, June 13 vs. the Brewers at 6:40 p.m. $12 Wednesday, June 14 vs. the Brewers at 12:10 p.m. $12 Thursday, June 15 vs. the Tigers at 6:40 p.m. $12 Friday, June 16 vs. the Tigers at 7:10 p.m. $11 Saturday, June 17 vs. the Tigers at 1:10 p.m. $13 Sunday, June 18 vs. the Tigers at 1:10 p.m. $12 Monday, June 19 vs. the Red Sox at 6:40 p.m. $9 Tuesday, June 20 vs. the Red Sox at 6:40 p.m. $11 Wednesday, June 21 vs. the Red Sox at 6:40 p.m. $12 Thursday, June 22 vs. the Red Sox at 12:10 p.m. $12

July

Twins July

home 2023 game dates Ticket prices

start at Monday, July 3 vs. the Royals at 6:40 p.m. $10 Tuesday, July 4 vs. the Royals at 1:10 p.m. $10 Wednesday, July 5 vs. the Royals at 6:40 p.m. $13 Friday, July 7 vs. the Orioles at 7:10 p.m. $12 Saturday, July 8 vs. the Orioles at 1:10 p.m. $12 Sunday, July 9 vs, the Orioles at 1:10 p.m. $12 Friday, July 21 vs. the White Sox at 7:10 p.m. $13 Saturday, July 22 vs. the White Sox at 6:10 p.m. $12 Sunday, July 23 vs, the White Sox at 1:10 p.m. $12 Monday, July 24 vs. the Mariners at 6:40 p.m. $15 Tuesday, July 25 vs. the Mariners at 6:40 p.m. $13 Wednesday, July 26 vs. the Mariners at 12:10 p.m. $10

August

Twins August

home 2023 game dates Ticket prices

start at Friday, Aug. 4 vs. the Diamondbacks at 7:10 p.m. $13 Saturday, Aug. 5 vs .the Diamondbacks at 6:10 p.m. $17 Sunday, Aug. 6 vs .the Diamondbacks at 1:10 p.m. $15 Tuesday, Aug. 15 vs. the Tigers at 6:40 p.m. $9 Wednesday, Aug. 16 vs. the Tigers at 12:10 p.m. $9 Friday, Aug. 18 vs. the Pirates at 7:10 p.m. $11 Saturday, Aug. 19 vs .the Pirates at 6:10 p.m. $9 Sunday, Aug. 20 vs .the Pirates at 1:10 p.m. $14 Thursday, Aug. 24 vs. the Rangers at 6:40 p.m. $8 Friday, Aug. 25 vs. the Rangers at 7:10 p.m. $13 Saturday, Aug. 26 vs .the Rangers at 6:10 p.m. $11 Sunday, Aug. 27 vs .the Rangers at 1:10 p.m. $11 Monday, Aug. 28 vs. the Guardians at 6:40 p.m. $9 Tuesday, Aug. 29 vs. the Guardians at 6:40 p.m. $9 Wednesday, Aug. 30 vs. the Guardians at 12:10 p.m. $9

September

Twins September

home 2023 game dates Ticket prices

start at Friday, Sept. 8 vs. the Mets at 7:10 p.m. $12 Saturday, Sept. 9 vs. the Mets at 1:10 p.m. $14 Sunday, Sept. 10 vs. the Mets at 1:10 p.m. $12 Monday, Sept. 11 vs, the Rays at 6:40 p.m. $9 Tuesday, Sept. 12 vs, the Rays at 6:40 p.m. $9 Wednesday, Sept. 13 vs, the Rays at 12:10 p.m. $9 Friday, Sept. 22 vs. the Angels at 7:10 p.m. $9 Saturday, Sept. 23 vs. the Angels at 1:10 p.m. $12 Sunday, Sept. 24 vs. the Angels at 1:10 p.m. $12 Tuesday, Sept. 26 vs, the Athletics at 6:40 p.m. $9 Wednesday, Sept. 27 vs, the Athletics at 6:40 p.m. $9 Thursday, Sept. 28 vs. the Athletics at 12:10 p.m. $12

A complete calendar of all Twins’ home and away games can be found here.

(Note: The New York Post confirmed all above prices at the publication time. All prices are subject to fluctuation and include additional fees at checkout.)

Vivid Seats is a verified secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

They offer a 100% buyer guarantee that states your transaction will be safe and secure and your tickets will be delivered prior to the event.

Minnesota Twins news

Joey Gallo never quite fit in when he played with the Yankees.

The pure “three true outcome” slugger often found himself back in the dugout after suffering the worst outcome of all — the strikeout.

Now that he’s signed with the Twins, he’s free from the New York pressure but he’s still dealing with it this spring training when his team suits up against the Bronx Bombers for Grapefruit League exhibition matches.

If you want to see how he did while dealing with the heckles, check out the New York Post’s scoop.

Not enough Twins news for you? Check out the New York Post’s comprehensive coverage of the team here.

How to watch the Twins on TV

Although there’s no great excuse to not head to the ballpark when tickets are $4 (OK, maybe the cold), you can always catch the team on the tube if you can’t make it to Target Field for whatever reason.

Games will be broadcast on Bally Sports North, ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1 and TBS on select dates.

Fans outside of the Minnesota area should give MLB.tv a try — regular season games for all teams should be broadcast there.

