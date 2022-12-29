Minnesota beats Syracuse in Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium

The Minnesota Gophers are in their New York State of Mind.

The Pinstripe Bowl turned turned out to be the Minn-stripe Bowl, as the Gophers defeated Syracuse 28-20 at Yankee Stadium on Thursday.

Minnesota QB Tanner Morgan came off the bench to throw a pair of touchdown passes to Daniel Jackson from 20 and 25 yards after Athan Kaliakmanis left in the second quarter with an injury. Morgan, who missed several games with a concussion, had not thrown a TD pass since Sept. 24.

Coleman Bryson intercepted a Garrett Shrader pass and returned it 70 yards to give the Gophers a 21-10 lead halfway through the third quarter.

Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) scores a touchdown against Syracuse defensive back Alijah Clark (5) during the first half of the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium on Dec. 29, 2022. Noah K. Murray

Mohamed Ibrahim ran for 71 yards, including a 4-yard touchdown. The running back set Minnesota records for single-season touchdowns and all-time rushing yards.

Minnesota finishes the season 9-4.

For Syracuse, it was their sixth loss in seven games after a 6-0 start.

Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis (8) leaves the game after an ankle injury.

Syracuse quarterback Garrett Shrader (6) dives for yardage against Minnesota defensive back Darius Green(12) during the first half.



A busy Shrader was 32-for-51 with 330 yards and an interception, also running for an 8-yard touchdown on fourth-and-goal with 2:30 remaining.

Syracuse drops to 2-1 in the Pinstripe Bowl. They won the 2010 and 2012 contests.

There were 31,131 in attendance at Yankee Stadium.