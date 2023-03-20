Milwaukee Brewers home game tickets 2023: Schedule, prices

Vivid Seats is the New York Post’s official ticketing partner. We may receive revenue from this partnership for sharing this content and/or when you make a purchase.



After a winter with below-zero temperatures, baseball is always welcome in Milwaukee come spring.

This year, Craig Counsell’s Brewers are ready to heat things up with one of baseball’s most impressive rosters.

With a rotation comprised of co-aces Corbin Burnes and Brandon Woodruff, an offense led by Christian Yelich, Willy Adames, Rowdy Tellez and recent additions William Contreras and Jesse Winker, the team is clearly ready to compete for the NL Central title all over again this season.

“I’d like to win a lot of games,” Counsell told MLB.com. “I think that’s what we’re trying to do and I think we’ve got the team to do it.”

And you wouldn’t believe it but some tickets to Brewers home games at American Family Field are going for just $5 before fees on Vivid Seats.

That’s cheaper than a bratwurst at the ballpark.

So, if you want to see the 2021 NL Central champions at bargain prices, here’s everything you need to know.

Milwaukee Brewers 2023 home game schedule

A complete calendar including dates, start times, opponents and cheapest tickets available for all Brewers home games can be found below.

April

Brewers April

home 2023 game dates Ticket prices

start at Monday, April 3 vs. the Mets at 1:10 p.m. $11 Tuesday, April 4 vs. the Mets at 6:40 p.m. $5 Wednesday, April 5 vs. the Mets at 12:40 p.m. $5 Friday, April 7 vs. the Cardinals at 7:10 p.m. $11 Saturday, April 8 vs. the Cardinals at 6:10 p.m. $16 Sunday, April 9 vs. the Cardinals at 1:10 p.m. $8 Friday, April 21 vs. the Red Sox at 7:10 p.m. $11 Saturday, April 22 vs. the Red Sox at 6:10 p.m. $18 Sunday, April 23 vs. the Red Sox at 1:10 p.m. $15 Monday, April 24 vs. the Tigers at 6:40 p.m. $5 Tuesday, April 25 vs. the Tigers at 6:40 p.m. $5 Wednesday, April 26 vs. the Tigers at 12:40 p.m. $5 Friday, April 28 vs. the Angels at 7:10 p.m. $7 Saturday, April 29 vs. the Angels at 6:10 p.m. $15 Sunday, April 30 vs. the Angels at 1:10 p.m. $15

May

Brewers May

home 2023 game dates Ticket prices

start at Monday, May 8 vs. the Dodgers at 6:40 p.m. $11 Tuesday, May 9 vs. the Dodgers at 6:40 p.m. $11 Wednesday, May 10 vs. the Dodgers at 12:40 p.m. $13 Friday, May 12 vs. the Royals at 7:10 p.m. $13 Saturday, May 13 vs. the Royals at 6:10 p.m. $13 Sunday, May 14 vs. the Royals at 1:10 p.m. $13 Monday, May 22 vs. the Astros at 6:40 p.m. $10 Tuesday, May 23 vs. the Astros at 6:40 p.m. $10 Wednesday, May 24 vs. the Astros at 12:10 p.m. $13 Thursday, May 25 vs. the Giants at 6:40 p.m. $9 Friday, May 26 vs. the Giants at 7:10 p.m. $12 Saturday, May 27 vs. the Giants at 3:10 p.m. $15 Sunday, May 28 vs. the Giants at 1:10 p.m. $14

June

Brewers June

home 2023 game dates Ticket prices

start at Tuesday, June 6 vs. the Orioles at 6:40 p.m. $10 Wednesday, June 7 vs. the Orioles at 6:40 p.m. $10 Thursday, June 8 vs. the Orioles at 1:10 p.m. $13 Friday, June 9 vs. the Athletics at 7:10 p.m. $11 Saturday, June 10 vs. the Athletics at 3:10 p.m. $16 Sunday, June 11 vs. the Athletics at 1:10 p.m. $16 Friday, June 16 vs. the Pirates at 7:10 p.m. $12 Saturday, June 17 vs. the Pirates at 3:10 p.m. $14 Sunday, June 18 vs. the Pirates at 1:10 p.m. $13 Monday, June 19 vs. the Diamondbacks at 7:10 p.m. $11 Tuesday, June 20 vs. the Diamondbacks at 7:10 p.m. $11 Wednesday, June 21 vs. the Diamondbacks at 1:10 p.m. $12

July

Brewers July

home 2023 game dates Ticket prices

start at Monday, July 3 vs. the Cubs at 1:10 p.m. $13 Tuesday, July 4 vs. the Cubs at 3:10 p.m. $18 Wednesday, July 5 vs. the Cubs at 7:10 p.m. $16 Thursday, July 6 vs. Cubs at 1:10 p.m. $17 Friday, July 7 vs. the Reds at 7:10 p.m. $20 Saturday, July 8 vs. the Reds at 3:10 p.m. $14 Sunday, July 9 vs, the Reds at 1:10 p.m. $18 Friday, July 21 vs. the Braves at 7:10 p.m. $12 Saturday, July 22 vs. the Braves at 6:10 p.m. $16 Sunday, July 23 vs, the Braves at 1:10 p.m. $17 Monday, July 24 vs. the Reds at 7:10 p.m. $14 Tuesday, July 25 vs. the Reds at 7:10 p.m. $13 Wednesday, July 26 vs. the Reds at 1:10 p.m. $12

August

Brewers August

home 2023 game dates Ticket prices

start at Thursday, Aug. 3 vs. the Pirates at 7:10 p.m. $15 Friday, Aug. 4 vs. the Pirates at 7:10 p.m. $12 Saturday, Aug. 5 vs. the Pirates at 6:10 p.m. $18 Sunday, Aug. 6 vs. the Pirates at 1:10 p.m. $17 Monday, Aug. 7 vs. the Rockies at 7:10 p.m. $14 Tuesday, Aug. 8 vs. the Rockies at 7:10 p.m. $13 Wednesday, Aug. 9 vs. the Rockies at 1:10 p.m. $14 Tuesday, Aug. 22 vs. the Twins at 7:10 p.m. $15 Wednesday, Aug. 23 vs. the Twins at 1:10 p.m. $16 Friday, Aug. 25 vs. the Padres at 7:10 p.m. $18 Saturday, Aug. 26 vs. the Padres at 6:10 p.m. $17 Sunday, Aug. 27 vs. the Padres at 1:10 p.m. $19

September and October

Brewers September and October

home 2023 game dates Ticket prices

start at Friday, Sept. 1 vs. the Phillies at 7:10 p.m. $13 Saturday, Sept. 2 vs. the Phillies at 6:10 p.m. $17 Sunday, Sept. 3 vs. the Phillies at 12:05 p.m. $19 Monday, Sept. 11 vs, the Marlins at 6:40 p.m. $8 Tuesday, Sept. 12 vs, the Marlins at 6:40 p.m. $8 Wednesday, Sept. 13 vs, the Marlins at 6:40 p.m. $8 Thursday, Sept. 14 vs. the Marlins at 1:10 p.m. $8 Friday, Sept. 15 vs. the Nationals at 7:10 p.m. $13 Saturday, Sept. 16 vs. the Nationals at 6:10 p.m. $14 Sunday, Sept. 17 vs. the Nationals at 1:10 p.m. $14 Tuesday, Sept. 26 vs, the Cardinals at 6:40 p.m. $11 Wednesday, Sept. 27 vs, the Cardinals at 6:40 p.m. $11 Thursday, Sept. 28 vs. the Cardinals at 6:40 p.m. $13 Friday, Sept. 29 vs. the Cubs at 7:10 p.m. $17 Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. the Cubs at 6:10 p.m. $20 Sunday, Oct. 1 vs. the Cubs at 2:10 p.m. $16

A complete calendar of all Brewers home and away games can be found here.

(Note: The New York Post confirmed all above prices at the publication time. All prices are subject to fluctuation and include additional fees at checkout.)

Vivid Seats is a verified secondary market ticketing platform, and prices may be higher or lower than face value, depending on demand.

They offer a 100% buyer guarantee that states your transaction will be safe and secure and your tickets will be delivered prior to the event.

Milwaukee Brewers news

Over the offseason, the Brewers and their star hurler Corbin Burnes had a bit of a disagreement over his salary for the coming season.

What did Burnes think he was worth and how much did the team pay him after arbitration?

You can find out in the NY Post’s story here.

Need more Brewers news? Click here for all the latest coverage of the club.

How to watch the Brewers

For folks who prefer to watch the Brew Crew on the tube, you can by changing the channel to Bally Sports Wisconsin, ESPN, Fox, Fox Sports 1 and TBS during the regular season.

Before you do though, make sure to check your local listings.

Fans outside of Wisconsin should be able to catch the squad on MLB.tv for live broadcasts of games.

Huge concert tours in 2023

A bevy of major A-list stars are on the road this year.

Here are just five of our favorites you won’t want to miss when they roll into your hometown.

• Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

• Dead and Company featuring John Mayer

• George Strait with Chris Stapleton

• Morgan Wallen

• Guns N’ Roses

Need a deeper look into who else is playing live these next few months? Check out our list of the 52 biggest concert tours in 2023 here.