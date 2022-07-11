Miles McBride willing to do whatever it takes to play for Knicks

LAS VEGAS — Miles McBride isn’t concerned about his role, that the signing of Jalen Brunson could limit his opportunities.

The young point guard has one singular focus: Earn playing time.

“Doing whatever I can to be on the floor [is my mindset],” he said. “If that means making shots, bringing the ball up, finding the open man, playing defense, I’m doing anything I can to be on the floor.”

The addition of Brunson and return of Derrick Rose likely leaves McBride, the Knicks’ second-round pick a year ago who only appeared in 40 games, as the third-string point guard. But his self-belief hasn’t changed.

“Confidence can’t waver, not in this league,” the former West Virginia star said. “If that happens, then you’re going to be stuck in the mud. So I’m trying to stay as confident as I can.”

McBride has performed well in the Knicks’ two wins in summer league, averaging 14.0 points, 6.5 assists and 2.0 steals and has committed just two turnovers. He’s also hit five of 12 3-point attempts, an important aspect of his development.

Miles McBride NBAE via Getty Images

McBride, though, isn’t interested in putting up numbers in Las Vegas. His focus is on one thing.

“To win, honestly,” he said. “That’s my only personal goal.”

Knicks players have raved about the job done by summer league head coach Dice Yoshimoto, who is an assistant with the NBA Knicks. Like head coach Tom Thibodeau, his focus is on the defensive end and playing with intensity. The Knicks have yet to allow more than 88 points in either of their two games, and held the Bulls without a made field-goal attempt for the first 7:05 of their 101-69 win on Saturday night.

“I don’t think anybody out here in this summer league plays defense the way we do as a team,” Jericho Sims said. “He’s always stopping practice, making corrections. It definitely helps having him out here.”

This is the second year in a row Yoshimoto has coached the Knicks’ summer league team. A Division III basketball player at Johnson & Wales in Providence, R.I., he earned a master’s degree in education at Fordham and previously worked under Thibodeau with the Bulls, where he was the team’s head video coordinator.

“It’s great to have a guy like Coach Thibs to mentor me,” Yoshimoto said. “He tells me his job is to tell me the game as he sees it, and I’ll watch the film as well. We’ll talk about it and see how we can get better.”

A few weeks ago, Sims and Feron Hunt made a trip to Dallas to work out with Julius Randle, who took in the Knicks’ first summer league game.

“It was cool,” Sims said. “He wanted me to come down so I said, ‘Hey, he’s a big-time player, why not get close to him, build that relationship?’”

The Knicks announced the trade with the Pistons that sent Nerlens Noel and Alec Burks, two second-round picks and cash to Detroit in exchange for a second-round pick and the draft rights to Nikola Radicevic. The 28-year-old, 6-foot-5 Serbian was taken in the second round (57th overall) in the 2015 draft by the Nuggets and later traded to the Pistons. They have still yet to announce the signings of Brunson and center Isaiah Hartenstein, or the re-signing of Mitchell Robinson.