The Hamden Journal

Mike Zimmer’s girlfriend points to Vikings’ dysfunction, lays into ex-GM Rick Spielman in tweetstorm: ‘You should be embarrassed’

Mike Zimmer’s girlfriend points to Vikings’ dysfunction, lays into ex-GM Rick Spielman in tweetstorm: ‘You should be embarrassed’

There’s a new era afoot for the Vikings, and if the reports of what went on in the final days, weeks and months are true, then it’s hard to imagine the new era going any worse than the one that just ended. Five days ago, the team announced the hiring of former Browns VP of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah as its new GM.

Adofo-Mensah succeeded Rick Spielman, who reportedly had a fractured relationship with former coach Mike Zimmer at the end, to the point where Spielman and Zimmer hadn’t spoke for months.

Spielman has yet to address these claims, but Zimmer’s girlfriend, Katarina Elizabeth Miketin, has been making the rounds on social media and shedding light into the relationship between Spielman and Zimmer at every chance she gets anytime Spielman appears publicly.

MORE: Tom Brady addresses retirement rumors, future on podcast appearance

Zimmer apparently wasn’t without fault and had culture issues of his own, with some describing the atmosphere inside the team as “fear-based.” Deion Sanders, who knows Zimmer well, also corroborated reports that Zimmer and Spielman hadn’t been speaking.

Miketin said Zimmer tried to repair the relationship and wanted to speak to Spielman, but the latter wasn’t around enough for that to be possible.

She blamed Spielman for the rift between the two and referred to much of what he was saying as “gossip.”

MORE: Jim Harbaugh to interview with Vikings on National Signing Day

Spielman was the GM since 2012 and before that joined the Vikings in 2006 as VP of Player Personnel. Zimmer, meanwhile, arrived in Minnesota in 2014 and went 72-56-1 as head coach with three playoff berths and three double-digit win seasons.

The team is in the market for a new head coach, and according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the four finalists are Rams DC Raheem Morris, Rams OC Kevin O’Connell, Giants DC Patrick Graham and University of Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh.

It remains to be seen who ultimately lands the job, but whoever it is, it’s hard to imagine they have as reportedly a fractured relationship with Adofo-Mensah as Zimmer and Spielman did.

Joe founded The Hamden Journal with an aim to bring relevant and unaltered news to the general public with a specific view point for each story catered by the team. He is a proficient journalist who holds a reputable portfolio with proficiency in content analysis and research. With ample knowledge about the business industry, Joe also contributes his knowledge for the business section of the website.