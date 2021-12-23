The Hamden Journal

Mike Woodson’s path from Indiana to Knicks and back

The former Knicks coach once laughed at the thought of coaching college basketball. But then the NBA lifer got a call from Indiana with the chance to revive the Indiana program at which he once was a star — and to go home.

Mike Woodson rejected the idea immediately. Coach college basketball? He dismissively laughed at his friend and one-time assistant coach, Darrell Walker, a few years ago.

No way. No chance. Not him.

He had spent decades in the NBA. Eleven seasons as a player. More than seven as a head coach, including the memorable 54-win campaign and run to the Eastern Conference semifinals with the Knicks in 2012-13. And another 12-plus as an assistant.

“I remember him really cussing me out: ‘Have you lost your damn mind?’” Walker recalled with a laugh.

