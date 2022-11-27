Mike White nearly flawless in leading Jets to laugher over Bears

The Jets handled the Bears in a White Out on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Quarterback Mike White, making his first start of the season, played a nearly spotless game and threw three touchdowns in a 31-10 Jets victory over a hapless Chicago team.

Coach Robert Saleh’s move from Zach Wilson to White at quarterback paid immediate dividends. White was decisive and efficient with the football and made some great decisions to lead the Jets to their most complete offensive performance of the season.

Jets quarterback Mike White throws a pass during the first quarter against the Bears on Nov. 27, 2022. Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Jets quarterback Mike White (5) celebrates with Garrett Wilson (17) in the second half against the Bears on Nov. 27, 2022. Getty Images

White finished 22 of 28 attempts for 315 yards and three touchdowns, completing passes to 10 different receivers. The Jets gained a season-high 467 total yards, a week after only gaining 103 against the Patriots.

All Wilson could do was watch from the bench on a rainy day in East Rutherford as his backup played better than he has all season and listen as the Jets fans chanted “Mike White” throughout the game.

The Jets improved to 7-4 and remain in the thick of the AFC playoff hunt. The Bears fell to 3-9.

Mike White (5) celebrates with Ty Johnson (25) after John’s touchdown in the Jets’ win over the Bears on Nov. 27, 2022. AP

The Jets opened the game with a nine-play, 75-yard drive on which White went 6 of 7 for 69 yards. He finished it off with an 8-yard touchdown pass to rookie receiver Garrett Wilson, the first of two scores for Wilson in the game.