Mike Tyson photos arriving in Miami after plane altercation

Mike Tyson smokes as he arrives in Miami on April 22, 2022. MEGA

These fans had a much better time with a mellow Mike Tyson after Wednesday’s airplane scuffle.

Iron Mike finally arrived in Miami Thursday evening after he was captured on video earlier that day punching a passenger repeatedly in the head on a Jet Blue flight to the 305.

In a video obtained by TMZ, Tyson was all smiles and smoking when he pulled up to the Eden Roc hotel in Miami, where he took photos with fans — and preached “basic economics” on his way inside the luxury hotel.

It appeared as though the heavyweight icon missed his initial flight Thursday, in which the altercation took place, and instead hitched a ride with UFC President Dana White.

On Thursday evening, White took to Twitter to share a video on his private jet, where Tyson was seen lounging with a neck pillow.

“Hey dummies, for future reference, this is how you stay alive when bumping into @MikeTyson on an airplane,” White wrote in his tweet.

The clip showed Tyson slapping White’s shoulder while ordering him to get out of his seat.

“Hey, come on move it,” Tyson said in the video. When White replied, “I like this seat,” Tyson hit back with, “I like it better” — and White immediately gave up his seat.

Tyson’s Thursday flight drama didn’t appear to hinder his plans or his good mood. He was scheduled to travel from San Francisco to Miami to serve as the main speaker at the Benzinga Cannabis Conference. He launched his Tyson 2.0 bud line late last year, and has quickly climbed the ranks in the marijuana industry.

Mike Tyson poses with fans in Miami after he was recorded in plane attack. MEGA

Tyson was reportedly provoked by a starstruck passenger that might’ve had too much to drink while on a Jet Blue flight Thursday. The passenger was reportedly being aggressive and Tyson’s reps claims the passenger threw a water bottle at the former heavyweight champion to provoke him.

The San Francisco Police Dept. told TMZ that cops responded to the scene and detained two people they believed were involved in the incident. One person was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to police, which said the injured person refused to cooperate with their investigation.