Mike Tyson flying again two months after punching passenger

Iron Mike is going back up in the air.

A TMZ video spotted Mike Tyson, who punched Melvin Townsend III on a flight in April after he threw a water bottle at the former heavyweight champion, walking into LAX airport for reportedly another commercial flight.

Tyson said he was “high and pissed off” when the incident took place.

The overzealous fan lawyered up after the debacle, but the California DA eventually dropped the charges.

Mike Tyson lost his cool on April 20 and punched a fellow passenger in the face. TMZ / BACKGRID (2)

“Do you worry about who is going to be sat behind you?” the TMZ videographer asked Tyson after he got out of a car Friday.

“No way,” Tyson responded.

Tyson then went on to mention his weed brand, Tyson 2.0, and said “that’s what I’m about now, man. I’m all about Tyson 2.0.”

Mike Tyson Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Before Tyson went through a security door, the TMZ reporter asked him for a piece of advice – how to deal with rabid fans.

“Love them,” Tyson said.