Mike Tyson arm-wrestles The Game while smoking joint in video

Mike Tyson treated rapper The Game to a VIP psychedelic experience when the two linked up recently.

On Tuesday, Tyson’s “Hotboxin’” podcast shared a video that showed the former heavyweight champion arm-wrestling The Game with the caption, “Who wants to see a rematch?”

Tyson, who had a lit joint in his mouth at the time, and The Game appeared to be on the set of Tyson’s podcast.

“Rematch coming soon,” The Game wrote on his Instagram story.

The rapper, whose forthcoming album “Drillmatic” releases in June, wrote, “I beat @MikeTyson arm wrestling & before you get started in the comments… he told me this eye to eye after it was over.

“I went light on em in the end cause I love him and I found it in my heart to let him come back lol. Not to mention, he leaning in with his whole body, n pulling on the couch arm… strong ass n—a ha ha ha. I don’t think he was ready for my strength,” The Game said, adding that his trainer Don Brooks “got me arms on Thanos right now.”

In a video by All Urban Central, The Game said Tyson gifted him shrooms, a psychedelic drug, and product from his Tyson 2.0 bud line, including his famous “Mike Bites” edibles.

“Ay yo, Mike got me off shrooms too,”The Game said in the video. “If I’m spaced out for the rest of the day, it’s this n—a fault right here man. Mike got me high as s–t, man.”

Tyson also gifted The Game with a pair of signed boxing gloves that left the rapper starstruck

The Game said his late father “would’ve loved this moment” with Tyson.

Tyson has been a longstanding advocate of the marijuana industry, and open about his use of psychedelics.

In March, Tyson said on his podcast he has “done some shrooms” with boxer Jake Paul. The two partied together in St. Barts in January.

Mike Tyson arm-wrestled The Game while smoking a joint on his “Hotboxin’” podcast. Instagram/@miketyson

In an April interview with The Post, Paul confirmed that he had done shrooms with Tyson, adding that he is a very spiritual person.

Back in December 2020, Tyson took four grams of magic mushrooms while on Jake’s brother, Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast.