Mike Tyson appears to punch airplane passenger in crazy footage

Mike Tyson appears to attack a fellow airplane passenger on a flight that was slated to leave San Francisco for Florida early Thursday morning, TMZ reported.

Video of the incident shows the passenger excitedly talking to Tyson from a row behind him. A witness told the website that Tyson, 55, asked the passenger to leave him alone after initially taking a selfie with his friend.

The former heavyweight champ apparently reached his breaking point before leveling the man with a flurry of blows. The gossip site reported that the passenger was “extremely intoxicated” and “wouldn’t stop provoking” Tyson.

Mike Tyson was recorded attacking an airplane passenger on April 21, 2022. TMZ Sports

The video shows the JetBlue passenger with a bloodied forehead and the report states that he then went to speak to police.