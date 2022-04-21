Mike Tyson appears to punch airplane passenger in crazy footage

Mike Tyson appears to attack a fellow airplane passenger on a flight that was slated to leave San Francisco for Florida early Thursday morning, TMZ reported.
Video of the incident shows the passenger excitedly talking to Tyson from a row behind him. A witness told the website that Tyson, 55, asked the passenger to leave him alone after initially taking a selfie with his friend.
The former heavyweight champ apparently reached his breaking point before leveling the man with a flurry of blows. The gossip site reported that the passenger was “extremely intoxicated” and “wouldn’t stop provoking” Tyson.
The video shows the JetBlue passenger with a bloodied forehead and the report states that he then went to speak to police.