Mike Trout ‘worst commissioner’ in Joc Pederson feud

The fantasy football controversy that has become one of the biggest stories in MLB this season could’ve been nipped in the bud by baseball’s best player, according to Tommy Pham.

The Reds outfielder, who on Friday slapped Giants outfielder Joc Pederson over a dispute in their fantasy football league, revealed Tuesday that none other than Mike Trout is the league’s commissioner.

And, in Pham’s opinion, not a very good one.

“Trout did a terrible job, man,” Pham said Tuesday, according to The Athletic, as he returned to the active roster following his three-game suspension for slapping Pederson. “Trout’s the worst commissioner in fantasy sports. Because he allowed a lot of s–t to go on and he could’ve solved it all.”

Pham, 34, did also place blame on himself and the rest of the league for Trout’s appointment as commissioner.

“Nobody wanted to be commissioner, I didn’t want to be the f–king commissioner. I’ve got other s–t to do. He didn’t want to do it; we put it on him. It was kind of our fault too, because we made him commissioner,” Pham said, per The Athletic.

The feud centered around a disagreement about the fantasy football league’s injured-reserve rules. Pham felt Pederson was cheating by putting a player listed as “out” on injured reserve. Pederson believed he didn’t do anything wrong, and also said Pham had done the same thing.

Mike Trout Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Tommy Pham Getty Images

Joc Pederson Getty Images

Pham also alleged Pederson said “disrespectful s–t” about the Padres, whom Pham played for the previous two seasons. Pederson showed reporters a GIF he sent the group text that was making fun of San Diego for some bad results.

The buy-in for the league was $10,000, according to The Athletic.