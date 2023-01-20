Mike Trout will be at Giants-Eagles playoff clash in Philadelphia

Before Mike Trout goes to captain Team USA for the World Baseball Classic, he’ll be drawing regional lines on Saturday night.

The Angels superstar and diehard Eagles fan will be in attendance at Lincoln Financial Field, pulling hard for his favorite NFL team as it faces the Giants in the NFC divisional round.

“The Giants are a hot team right now,” Trout said Friday during an availability to discuss March’s WBC. “Obviously, us getting back – the Eagles getting back healthy is big. I think Lane [Johnson] is playing tomorrow, and obviously, Jalen [Hurts] is full 100 percent. But it’s going to be a fun game.

“The Linc’s going to be rocking. I’m going to be up there cheering and screaming, so I’m really looking forward to it.”

The Millville, N.J. native and his family had a front-row seat for the Eagles’ Week 18 win over the Giants in Philadelphia as they wrapped up the NFC East title, according to his social media accounts. The Giants rested almost all of their starters in that game, a 23-16 loss, but both teams will be close to full strength on Saturday.

Mike Trout Getty Images

Mike Trout in attendance during a game between the Washington Football Team and the Philadelphia Eagles on Dec. 21, 2021. AP

The Eagles have won nine straight games over the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field, which is expected to be a madhouse for the 8:15 p.m. kickoff on Saturday.

Asked on Friday to compare the expectations and anticipation of leading Team USA into the WBC to Saturday’s Eagles-Giants playoff showdown, Trout laughed.

“Seeing all the rosters, there’s a lot of great countries out there,” he said. “But the Eagles are the No. 1 seed. They got the home-field advantage. You can compare it a little bit. We’re playing in Phoenix and Miami [for the WBC], so it’s kind of home field. Other than that, the football game tomorrow’s going to be fun because I’m obviously going to be there. But I’m really looking forward to the WBC.”