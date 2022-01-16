Mike Tomlin’s record with Steelers: Winning seasons add up for NFL’s third-longest tenured coach

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin secured his 15th straight winning season as head coach this year after the Steelers finished the 2021-22 season with a 9-7-1 record.

Tomlin was previously tied with former Browns coach Marty Schottenheimer with 14 straight winning seasons. Tomlin now has the record for the longest winning season streak for a coach to start out their NFL coaching career. This means in every single year that Tomlin has coached in the NFL, he’s finished with a winning record. Not many coaches can say that.

Under Tomlin, the Steelers have won one Super Bowl (2008) and made nine playoff appearances, including this season.

Mike Tomlin record with Steelers

Tomlin took over the Steelers head coaching role in 2007, which was his first year in the head coach position. He was 34 years old when he took on the role. Since then, Tomlin has established a 154-85-2 record in 15 years with the Steelers.

Tomlin’s best record with the Steelers came in 2017 when they went 13-3. The Steelers earned a first round bye in the playoffs that year, but lost in the divisional round. The Steelers had three split even records under Tomlin, in 2012, 2013 and 2019. Those three years resulted in 8-8 records, which do not count as losing records.

Here’s a breakdown of every single season record Tomlin has had while coaching in the NFL.

Year Record 2007 10-6 2008 12-4 2009 9-7 2010 12-4 2011 12-4 2012 8-8 2013 8-8 2014 11-5 2015 10-6 2016 11-5 2017 13-3 2018 9-6-1 2019 8-8 2020 12-4 2021 9-7-1

Most wins by active coaches

Tomlin ranks in the top 20 list of most wins by an NFL coach in history with his 154 wins. But, where does he rank among active NFL coaches? Here’s a list of the the most wins by active coaches.

Coach Years Coaching Overall Record 2021 Record Bill Belichick 27 years 290-143 10-7 Andy Reid 23 years 233-135-1 12-5 Mike Tomlin 15 years 154-85-2 9-7-1 Pete Carroll 16 years 152-104-1 7-10 Sean Payton 15 years 152-89 9-8 Mike McCarthy 15 years 143-92-2 12-5 John Harbaugh 14 years 137-88 8-9

Belichick ranks third on the overall list of most wins by NFL coaches. He follows Don Shula, who coached for 33 years and finished with a 328-156-6 record, and George Halas, who coached for 40 years and finished with a 318-148-31 record.

Longest tenured coaches in NFL

Tomlin also has one of the longest active tenured positions as the Steelers head coach in the NFL. He ranks third amongst the current NFL coaches.

Note: The coaches not named in this list were hired between 2019-2021 for their current team.