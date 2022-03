Sign up here to get Andrew Marchand’s Sports Clicker delivered to your inbox each Monday morning.

NBC’s Mike Tirico is already the host of the Olympics. This fall, he will be the top play-by-player on “Sunday Night Football.”

And in a couple of weeks, he will be the lead play-by-play voice for the Masters on SiriusXM radio, according to sources.

Tirico has hosted golf on NBC since 2016. With CBS and ESPN having the TV rights for the Masters, this was a way for Tirico to get in on the major.