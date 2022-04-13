Mike Shildt expletive had ‘undertones of racism’

Antoan Richardson, the first base coach of the San Francisco Giants, accused San Diego Padres coach Mike Shildt of shouting an expletive at him that “reeked undertones of racism” during Tuesday night’s game between the two teams in San Francisco.

The allegation came after Richardson’s third-inning ejection — which led to Alyssa Nakken’s historic coaching debut — in the Giants’ 13-2 win.

Following the game, and after reporters had returned from the clubhouse to the press box, Richardson called them back downstairs to describe what happened, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. Richardson, who is Black, said things began when Shildt came over to the Giants’ dugout looking for pitcher Alex Wood. After a brief exchange, Giants manager Gabe Kapler stepped in.

San Francisco Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Richardson said that Shildt, who is white, then yelled, “You need to control that motherf–ker,” toward the Giants’ dugout, prompting a reaction from Richardson and his eventual ejection by umpire Greg Gibson, who, according to Richardson, said that he was the “instigator” in the incident.

“[Shildt] yelled, ‘You need to control that motherf–ker,’” Richardson told reporters. “At that point in time I went up to the top step and I said, ‘Excuse me?’ I couldn’t believe what I heard. At that point in time, Gibson, the crew chief, decided to toss me from the game. I think that his words were disproportionately unwarranted and [had] undertones of racism when he referred to me as ‘that motherf–ker’ as if I am to be controlled or a piece of property or enslaved. I think it’s just really important that we understand what happened tonight.

Mike Shildt AP

“The second part that’s equally disappointing is that me being tossed by that umpire empowered this coach to continue to have conversations like that with people like me, and that’s really unfortunate that that’s what happened tonight. With that being said, I’m really excited that Alyssa [Nakken] got her opportunity to make her Major League debut and I’m very proud of her. I think she did a really wonderful job and we got a win, so that’s the most important thing.”

Shildt, who was temporarily filling in for regular third base coach Matt Williams, was unavailable for comment, per the Chronicle. Kapler, meanwhile, told reporters that he did not hear what Shildt said.

“I trust Antoan’s judgment on the matter and I know that Antoan was not out of control at all and that anything that was said to insinuate that he was is totally inappropriate,” Kapler said. “He didn’t instigate any part of this.”

On Wednesday morning, Richardson and Shildt spoke to one another and shared an embrace.

Richardson, 38, is in his third year on Kapler’s staff.

“It’s important that we bring awareness to this,” Richardson said Tuesday. “Unfortunately, this is what exists in our world, and I think it’s important that we understand when we do make comments and we do take actions like this, what that means for communities.

“I share this story not just for myself but I share this story for other people that look like me. I know I’ve had the full support of my teammates and others, that I would be letting them down if I did not share this story tonight.”

Nakken became the first female on-field coach in an MLB regular-season game when she replaced Richardson at first base.